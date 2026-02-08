Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

Security forces in Narathiwat are maintaining heightened vigilance following the discovery of banners with anti-government slogans and items resembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across the province.

This activity is believed to be an attempt to incite unrest ahead of the general election set for Sunday.

Provincial police commander Prayong Kotsakha reported that police in nine districts received information about 24 banners displayed in 17 locations, including Mueang, Yi-ngo, Sukhirin, Cho Airong, Rangae, Sri Sakhon, Tak Bai, Sungai Padi, and Chanae districts.

These banners, crafted from white cloth, featured messages in Thai and English written with red and blue paint.

The suspects reportedly coordinated to place the banners in various locations, such as roadside bushes, tree branches, and on power lines over roads.

Additionally, spray-painted markings were seen on road surfaces, and objects resembling IEDs were found nearby in several areas.

Prayong emphasised the importance of extreme caution and ordered officers from all local stations to inspect these sites carefully. He cautioned that the offenders might have concealed real explosives to endanger officers.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal units have been called in to assist in high-risk areas.

In a related development, many Thai nationals from the southern border provinces, including Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani, were observed returning from Malaysia to participate in the general election and referendum on Sunday.

At the Sungai Kolok border checkpoint, large crowds gathered early in the morning as returning workers queued for passport stamping.

To manage the congestion, Narathiwat Immigration Police deployed extra officers and opened special lanes for the elderly, people with disabilities, and children.

Immigration officials advised travellers to use official border crossings when coming back to Thailand, noting that Malaysian authorities are strictly enforcing border regulations.

Those caught crossing the border illegally may face arrest, fines, or imprisonment, as reported by Bangkok Post.