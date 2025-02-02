Explosives found near election unit in Chumphon oil palm plantation

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Three grenades and nearly 100 machine gun rounds were discovered just 50 metres from a local election unit in Chumphon province.

The incident occurred at 1pm yesterday, February 1, when a worker inadvertently kicked a suspicious bag while working.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Apichat Yamee of Pathio District Police Station received a report from Sunthorn Thamniam, the village head of Mueang Chum Kho subdistrict, that a resident had found explosives in an oil palm plantation near the election unit in Chum Kho, Pathio district.

The site, located approximately 50 metres from the community hall used as an election unit and about 1 kilometre from Chumphon airport, was quickly attended to by law enforcement. Initial inspections revealed multiple explosives and ammunition wrapped in a plastic bag.

The area was secured with a tyre placed over the bag and cordoned off, with explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) officers from Chumphon provincial police called in for further investigation.

By 2pm, Deputy Inspector Apirak Thongnapo, head of the EOD unit, confirmed the discovery of three old but still functional FUZE K 403 practice grenades, produced in South Korea, along with 82 rounds of machine gun ammunition, showing signs of rust.

After assessment, the officers buried and detonated the explosives at the site, causing a loud explosion in the plantation.

Apirak Phitakkhrut, a 21 year old palm cutting worker who found the explosives, explained he had been cutting palms when he noticed an old bag. Mistaking it for rubbish, he kicked it aside, only to discover the grenades, prompting him to run for his life and inform his employer, reported KhaoSod.

Police are currently investigating the ownership and origin of the explosives to proceed with legal action.

The Chum Kho subdistrict, adjacent to the coastline, has previously served as a training ground for the Cobra Gold military exercises, involving the Thai military alongside US forces and other Southeast Asian nations.