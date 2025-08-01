Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog

A 23 year old Thai man asked police officers to record his happiness after seeing a lovely stray dog sleeping on a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok.

The police record of the man’s joyful moment went viral on Thai social media yesterday evening, July 31. The document appeared to be entirely official, complete with the Garuda emblem and the names of both the reporter and the police officer who received the report. The document stated…

“23 year old Phatcharaphon (surname withheld) reported to the investigator on July 31, 2025, at around 8am, that he woke up feeling refreshed after getting seven to eight hours of sleep. He took a shower and left his accommodation at 9.30am, heading to Thung Song Hong Police Station for work.

On the way, Phatcharaphon encountered a white stray dog sleeping on the pedestrian bridge on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. The sight made him happy, so he reported the incident to the police as evidence of his happiness.

Acting Police Lieutenant Phatcharaphon, serving as Deputy Inspector at Thung Song Hong Police Station, accepted the report as requested and provided his signature as evidence in this document. This document affirms that Acting Police Lieutenant Phatcharaphon received the report.”

The signatures of both the reporter and the officer, notably the same name, Phatcharaphon, appeared at the bottom of the document.

Given that the name of the reporter and the officer were the same, and that the document mentioned, “He headed to Thung Song Hong Police Station for work,” it is suspected that the officer reported the incident about himself.

Acting Police Lieutenant Phatcharaphon and other officers at Thung Song Hong Police Station have not yet commented on the document.

Despite the ambiguity, the story appears to have lifted the spirits of Thai netizens. Comments included…

“Simple happiness.”

“Jail time for anyone who wakes this dog up.”

“Seeing you (dog) happy, I’m happy!”

“Has the case been closed yet?”

The purpose of the report remains unclear. It may have been an exercise in report-writing before formally assuming duties, or simply a lighthearted attempt to brighten social media amidst a wave of heavy news concerning border clashes and political unrest.