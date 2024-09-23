Where to adopt pets in Bangkok and near Bangkok

If you’re looking to adopt a pet in Bangkok or nearby, there are many wonderful shelters and organisations ready to help. Here’s a guide to some of the best places to find your new furry friend.

PAWS Bangkok

Address: Floor No. 712/3, near Commercial Building 5, Soi Sukhumvit 93, Bang Chak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

What people say about them

Dax Ward “PAWS does a great service to the stray and abandoned animals of the Bangkok region. I brought them two kittens that I found and couldn’t take myself and they got them adopted within a week, this after getting them vaccinated, dewormed etc. They do this 24/7 and it’s amazing work, please support them with a donation as it absolutely goes to a worthy cause.”

Founded in June 2012, PAWS Bangkok (Pet Animal Welfare Society) works to improve the lives of stray and community animals. They offer spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, and adoption services. This shelter focusses solely on cats, housing about 80 at a time.

PAWS encourages people to adopt instead of buying pets. They have a variety of cats and kittens ready for loving homes. The organisation also promotes responsible pet ownership through educational outreach, making it a great choice for families who want to help animals.

The Adoptable Puppy Cafe

Address: 30/5 Sukhumvit 61, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Saturday, 12PM to 4PM

What people say about them

Susan Olsen “Very sincere and happy place run by wonderful volunteers. Find your forever love dog… cared for by trusted foster families. What a wonderful way to give these great dogs a new happier life.”

This unique cafe serves as an animal shelter, letting visitors interact with adoptable puppies while enjoying refreshments. The welcoming environment encourages people to connect with the dogs.

The cafe promotes adoption by allowing potential adopters to spend time with the puppies in a relaxed setting. This hands-on experience helps create bonds between the animals and visitors, increasing the chances of successful adoptions.

Soi Dog Clinic Bangkok

Address: 332 Soi Ratchadaphisek 36 Yaek 19-4-2, Lat Yao Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900

Opening hours: 8AM to 12PM / 1PM to 5PM (Saturday and Sunday closed)

What people say about them

Jerry Napombhejara “This is a non profit rescue group that offers by appointment only neuters and vaccination at no cost. Also help injured stray animals. Please do not take advantage of the program. There are many dogs and cats looking for paws- ever home. Please adopt and donate to this rescue group. The staff are very friendly. I dropped off a stray cat at 8am and came back at 11am to take a cat home. The best part is that I already found a paws-ever home for this 5 month old cat .”

The Soi Dog Foundation operates a clinic that provides medical care and rehabilitation for stray dogs and cats. Their mission goes beyond treatment; they work to reduce the stray population through sterilisation and vaccination programs.

The clinic often has dogs available for adoption, focussing on finding loving homes for rescued animals. Interested adopters can meet the pets during visits or at organised adoption events, ensuring each animal finds a suitable family.

Catsanova – Playroom & Shelter

Address: 54 Sathu Pradit Rd, Bang Khlo, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120

Opening hours: 12PM to 8PM (Tuesday and Wednesday closed)

What people say about them

Annisa Tiara “Amazing cat shelter and comfy cafe! The area is clean and well organized. The tour guides and hosts are friendly. The cats are well taken care of. The food option is not a lot but it taste great. We enjoyed the full hours we spend with the cats and the guide. Biggest appreciations for the caregivers! ❤️”

Catsanova is a playroom and shelter focused on caring for cats. It provides a safe space for cats to roam and play while offering adoption services.

Visitors can interact with the cats in a fun environment, helping them choose a feline companion that fits their lifestyle. The shelter emphasises responsible adoption practices to ensure each cat finds a loving home.

Salaya Dog Shelter

Address: Salaya, Phutthamonthon District, Nakhon Pathom 73170

Opening hours: 9AM to 4PM

What people say about them

Kridsada Chaichoune “Baan Rak Ma Salaya is an example of sustainable stray dog ​​management by the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Mahidol University. It collects stray dogs without owners within Mahidol University, Salaya Campus, and rehabilitates them and trains them to have good habits by checking their health, vaccinating them, and neutering them for protection. Then, the Good Dog Training Project by veterinary students will train and adjust their behavior to be able to listen to commands and adjust their habits to be dogs that can live with humans. Then, these dogs will enter the process of finding new homes to pass on to those who want to adopt mixed-breed dogs that have been trained.”

This shelter focusses on rescuing and rehabilitating stray dogs in the Salaya area. They provide medical care, food, and shelter for dogs in need.

Salaya Dog Shelter actively seeks adopters for their dogs, hosting regular adoption events to connect potential pet owners with their future companions. They emphasise finding homes that can provide a loving environment for their dogs.

Hope for Strays Foundation

Address: 43/4 Moo3 Chaiyapornwithi Rd, Soi Bang Lamung 33 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Opening hours: 9AM to 4PM (Monday to Saturday)/ 10AM to 4PM (Sunday)

What people say about them

Mikaela S “I came to this shelter to visit the dogs and donate some supplies while here on vacation and it was AMAZING. This shelter houses many many dogs and does a lot with the little they have. All off their dogs eat 100-120kg of food a day, which is A LOT. If you are here in Thailand, please consider donating to this shelter. They need food and blankets desperately for all their babies. They are such nice kind hearted people to take in these animals – many were found hit by a car, injured severely or abandoned. They rescued all of them. The dogs are all friendly and sweet, they love getting attention from people! Please donate, visit and consider adopting one of these sweet souls.”

Hope for Strays is dedicated to rescuing abandoned and abused animals. They provide veterinary care, food, and shelter while seeking permanent homes for these pets.

The foundation has various animals available for adoption and encourages community involvement through volunteering and donations. Their focus on rehabilitation ensures that each animal is ready for a new home before adoption.

Jai Dog Rescue Foundation

Address: 248 Nong Saeng, Pak Phli District, Nakhon Nayok 26130

Opening hours: 9AM to 5PM (Saturday and Sunday closed)

What people say about them

Kanjana Kanjana “It’s a paradise for stray dogs.”

Jai Dog Rescue Foundation focusses on rescuing dogs from difficult situations, including neglect and abuse. They provide complete care to ensure each dog’s health and well-being.

The foundation promotes adoption as a way to give these dogs a second chance at life. They host events where potential adopters can meet available dogs, helping to create connections that lead to successful adoptions.

How to prepare for the adoption of a pet

Before adopting a pet, consider these important steps.

Check Your Lifestyle : Make sure your routine, home, and budget can meet a pet’s needs.

: Make sure your routine, home, and budget can meet a pet’s needs. Learn About Breeds : Different breeds have unique needs and personalities. Find one that fits your lifestyle.

: Different breeds have unique needs and personalities. Find one that fits your lifestyle. Prepare Your Home: Prepare your home by creating a safe space for your new pet. This includes removing hazards, securing trash cans, and setting up designated areas for eating and sleeping.

The adoption process

The adoption process involves a few simple steps to ensure a great match between you and your new pet.

Visit Shelters or Websites : Check out local shelters or their websites to find pets ready for adoption.

: Check out local shelters or their websites to find pets ready for adoption. Fill Out Forms : Complete forms about your living situation, pet experience, and preferences for breed or age.

: Complete forms about your living situation, pet experience, and preferences for breed or age. Meet the Pets : Spend time with potential pets to see if you’re a good match. Many shelters encourage this step.

: Spend time with potential pets to see if you’re a good match. Many shelters encourage this step. Home Check : Some groups might visit your home to make sure it’s safe for the pet.

: Some groups might visit your home to make sure it’s safe for the pet. Finalise Adoption: Once approved, sign an agreement that includes caring for the pet, like spaying/neutering and regular vet visits.

Post-adoption care

After bringing your new pet home, keep these care tips in mind.

Veterinary Care : Schedule a vet visit soon after adoption for a health check and any needed vaccinations.

: Schedule a vet visit soon after adoption for a health check and any needed vaccinations. Training : Spend time training your pet using positive reinforcement to help them adjust to their new home.

: Spend time training your pet using positive reinforcement to help them adjust to their new home. Socialisation : Gradually introduce your pet to different people, environments, and animals to help them feel comfortable.

: Gradually introduce your pet to different people, environments, and animals to help them feel comfortable. Regular Exercise: Provide enough exercise based on your pet’s breed needs. This can include walks, park playtime, or fun games at home.

Adopting a pet in Bangkok goes beyond finding a companion; it’s about saving lives and impacting the community. With many organisations ready to help, you have great opportunities to find your perfect furry friend. By following this guide, you can navigate the adoption process and build a rewarding relationship with your new pet.

If you want to adopt stray dogs, make donations, or do some volunteering work at animals shelter, check out our article about adopting stray dogs in Thailand.