9 karaoke bar workers arrested for assault on British tourist in Chiang Mai

Police arrested nine karaoke bar workers in Chiang Mai for the gang assault of a British tourist yesterday, July 16, following a dispute over alleged overcharging.

Officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station responded to public concerns after a video of the attack went viral on Thai social media. The footage showed a group of Thai men, along with one woman, assaulting a foreign man at the entrance of an entertainment venue.

The foreign man attempted to defend himself, but each Thai assailant restrained his arms and legs, preventing any resistance. The attackers repeatedly kicked the foreign man, pulled off his shirt, and searched him as though they were looking for valuables.

According to the local news Facebook page Guru Guroo Chiang Mai, police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 27 year old British national Cameron James Wilkins, had already filed a complaint.

Police stated that the incident took place outside a karaoke bar on Sri Don Chai Road in the Chang Khlan sub-district of Chiang Mai. Officers subsequently arrested eight male and one female bar worker involved in the assault, including:

24 year old Teerasak

20 year old Siladon

28 year old Narong

22 year old Apichart

22 year old Adisarn

22 year old Sakda

18 year old Sakda

23 year old Worrapoj

28 year old Somsri

The suspects claimed that Wilkins used the services of the bar and received a bill totalling around 20,000 baht.

The British man allegedly refused to pay, claiming the charges were excessive and accusing the staff of overcharging. He reportedly walked out without settling the bill, which led to a heated argument and, ultimately, a physical altercation.

A Channel 7 news team visited the venue that evening and found it closed. Attempts to contact the bar manager or owner were unsuccessful, as no contact details were available.

Residents told the media that the venue had recently changed ownership. Most of its customers were foreigners, typically arriving via taxi or baht bus. Residents suspected that the bar had an arrangement with drivers, offering commissions in exchange for bringing in customers.

Locals also alleged that police had frequently visited the establishment due to recurring conflicts between staff and patrons, most of which were reportedly triggered by overpriced services.

Police have not yet confirmed whether they will launch a further investigation into pricing practices at the venue.