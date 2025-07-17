9 karaoke bar workers arrested for assault on British tourist in Chiang Mai

Bar known for steep charges and shady billing practices, say locals

9 karaoke bar workers arrested for assault on British tourist in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Police arrested nine karaoke bar workers in Chiang Mai for the gang assault of a British tourist yesterday, July 16, following a dispute over alleged overcharging.

Officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station responded to public concerns after a video of the attack went viral on Thai social media. The footage showed a group of Thai men, along with one woman, assaulting a foreign man at the entrance of an entertainment venue.

The foreign man attempted to defend himself, but each Thai assailant restrained his arms and legs, preventing any resistance. The attackers repeatedly kicked the foreign man, pulled off his shirt, and searched him as though they were looking for valuables.

According to the local news Facebook page Guru Guroo Chiang Mai, police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 27 year old British national Cameron James Wilkins, had already filed a complaint.

Police stated that the incident took place outside a karaoke bar on Sri Don Chai Road in the Chang Khlan sub-district of Chiang Mai. Officers subsequently arrested eight male and one female bar worker involved in the assault, including:

  • 24 year old Teerasak
  • 20 year old Siladon
  • 28 year old Narong
  • 22 year old Apichart
  • 22 year old Adisarn
  • 22 year old Sakda
  • 18 year old Sakda
  • 23 year old Worrapoj
  • 28 year old Somsri
Bar workers beat up foreign toruist
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

The suspects claimed that Wilkins used the services of the bar and received a bill totalling around 20,000 baht.

The British man allegedly refused to pay, claiming the charges were excessive and accusing the staff of overcharging. He reportedly walked out without settling the bill, which led to a heated argument and, ultimately, a physical altercation.

British man attacked outside Chiang Mai karaoke bar
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

A Channel 7 news team visited the venue that evening and found it closed. Attempts to contact the bar manager or owner were unsuccessful, as no contact details were available.

Residents told the media that the venue had recently changed ownership. Most of its customers were foreigners, typically arriving via taxi or baht bus. Residents suspected that the bar had an arrangement with drivers, offering commissions in exchange for bringing in customers.

Chiang Mai bar allegedly overcharge British tourist and attack him
Photo via Facebook/ สถานะการณ์ สำคัญในปัจจุบัน

Locals also alleged that police had frequently visited the establishment due to recurring conflicts between staff and patrons, most of which were reportedly triggered by overpriced services.

Police have not yet confirmed whether they will launch a further investigation into pricing practices at the venue.

