Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of CIEE

A South Korean taxi driver sparked outrage online after harassing a female tourist from Thailand with inappropriate comments during a ride. The incident, which has since gone viral, has drawn anger from both Thai and South Korean netizens, calling for justice and better protections for women.

On June 19, a woman posted a disturbing video on social media, capturing her experience with the unidentified taxi driver. While in his cab, the driver communicated with her through a translation app, asking intrusive questions such as whether she had a boyfriend and why she was not married.

Things quickly took a darker turn when the driver casually suggested that he could find her a job, stating, “It’s not hard. You just need to clean rooms.”

 

The woman, who was heading to Seoul Station to catch a train to Busan, was stunned by his behaviour. However, the driver’s actions escalated when he learned of her destination. He shockingly offered to drive her to Busan personally, adding, “If you do not have money for the fare, you can pay with your body.”

The proposal left the tourist deeply uncomfortable and frightened. To make matters worse, the driver even stopped the taxi at one point to continue the conversation, a move the woman described as most unnerving.

Taxi horror: Thai tourist harassed by cab driver in South Korea | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Yonhap News Agency

Despite the terrifying encounter, the woman was eventually dropped off at the station, but not before the driver gave her his phone number and asked when she would be returning.

In response, she warned others about her experience, urging caution when using taxis in South Korea. She also reported the incident to the taxi app she used to book the ride, reported South China Morning Post.

Her video has since amassed an overwhelming 660,000 likes and more than 400 comments, with many South Korean and Thai netizens expressing their support. Some even apologised on behalf of the driver, with one commenting, “I am sorry that such a horrible thing happened to you.”

Others insisted the driver should be reported to the police, with one saying, “This is sexual harassment. If this person is not punished, they will continue doing this.”

Unfortunately, verbal sexual harassment is not officially recognised as a crime in South Korea, where only physical molestation in public is punishable by law. However, the incident has sparked calls for stronger legislation to address verbal harassment, and some online observers have suggested that the driver’s licence should be revoked.

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
