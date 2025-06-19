Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

Students to seniors, hopefuls turn up in droves for fresh starts and new careers

date 2025-06-19
Picture courtesy of Phuket News

It was CVs at the ready and handshakes all round as more than 1,500 job vacancies were up for grabs at Phuket’s biggest recruitment bash of the year – with employers and job seekers going face-to-face at the Phuket Job Fair 2025.

Held yesterday, June 18, at Robinson Lifestyle mall in Chalong, the fair was organised by the Phuket Provincial Employment Office (PPEO) in partnership with JobBKK.com – and saw queues of hopefuls lining up to bag work across dozens of sectors.

Some 507 positions across 51 job titles were actively being hired for, with over 25 companies conducting live interviews on the spot. An extra 16 employers also joined via the PPEO’s recruitment network, while international job registration booths were on hand for those keen to work abroad.

The event was officially opened by Phuket Vice Governor Suwit Phansengiam and led by Jirapa Chaisom of the PPEO, alongside big names from the Phuket Tourist Association, the Phuket Tourism Industry Council and other labour bodies.

Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

According to Ms Jirapa, the event was aimed at everyone, from fresh graduates and the unemployed to the elderly, disabled, ex-inmates, and students looking for part-time gigs during the holidays.

“This fair offers something for all walks of life. It’s a direct way for job seekers to meet employers, saving time and cost on both sides. There’s also career counselling and guidance on matching roles to individual skills and interests.”

The Ministry of Labour and its private-sector partners also hosted exhibitions, giving attendees insights into training programmes, rights at work, and how to break into new industries.

Ms Jirapa added that the fair was not just about filling jobs, it was about boosting investor confidence in Phuket’s booming post-pandemic economy and tackling the region’s labour shortage head-on, Phuket News reported.

More vacancies and listings are available on www.jobbkk.com, she noted.

Meanwhile, Phuket immigration officials wrapped up a two-day sweep targeting migrant worker communities – and found zero infractions.

Immigration officers and district chiefs focused on worker camps around the Phuket Fishing Pier on Sri Suthat Road, opposite Soi King Kaew in Koh Siray. All Myanmar nationals checked were found to have valid permits.

Further checks in Thepkrasattri’s Moo 2 and Moo 6 were led by Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun and his deputy, Wisut Romin, covering roughly 150 construction workers. Again – no arrests were made.

Officials say the clean bill of legal status reflects improved compliance and transparency in Phuket’s migrant workforce.

Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

