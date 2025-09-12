Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

A fire broke out at a townhouse in Pattaya after welding sparks ignited insulation, prompting a swift emergency response and forcing residents to flee.

The fire broke out around 2.30pm yesterday, September 11, in Soi Nern Plab Wan, near the entrance of Chatkaew 9 Village in Pattaya. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received an emergency call and dispatched three fire trucks and crews to the scene.

The flames originated at house number 18/38, where thick black smoke was seen billowing from the second floor. Concerned locals gathered outside as firefighters worked alongside neighbours and rescue teams to bring the blaze under control.

Thanks to the swift response, the fire was successfully contained to the kitchen area, preventing further spread and limiting structural damage.

Homeowner 29 year old Pattha Rerkpranee told reporters that she had been resting upstairs when the fire erupted. According to her account, a worker was conducting welding work on the roof near the kitchen when sparks ignited the insulation material.

“I was on the second floor with my sister when we noticed smoke. We ran downstairs and saw the fire had started where the welding was being done. We managed to get out safely.”

Both Pattha and her sister escaped without injury, and no casualties were reported.

Officials are now assessing the full extent of the damage and have urged the public to exercise caution during potentially hazardous work such as welding or construction, reported The Pattaya News.

Officials reminded residents that proper safety measures, including fire-resistant shielding and fire extinguishers, should always be in place when carrying out such tasks.

