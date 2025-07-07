Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters

A fire broke out at a supermarket near Vacharapol in Bangkok, with emergency services deploying two fire trucks to control the situation. The blaze, originating from a fruit display refrigerator, was reported at 4.50am today, July 7.

Officers from Bang Khen Police Station were alerted to the fire inside the single-storey supermarket close to Sathira Dhammasathan on Vacharapol Road, Tha Raeng subdistrict, Bang Khen district, Bangkok.

Firefighters from Bang Khen, equipped with two fire trucks, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation responded promptly to the scene.

Inside the supermarket, dense smoke and visible flames were observed. Firefighters deployed water jets and successfully brought the fire under control within five minutes. Ventilation fans were then used to clear the lingering smoke.

Upon investigation by the on-site team, the fire’s origin was confirmed as the fruit display refrigerator, which suffered significant damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

Initial assessments suggest that an electrical short circuit in the refrigerator caused the blaze. Further evaluations on the extent of the damage are ongoing, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a blaze broke out at a shopping mall in Chachoengsao, triggering the swift evacuation of staff and shoppers as flames and smoke rapidly engulfed the premises. Fire crews battled the inferno for more than two hours before bringing it under control.

The incident occurred at 8.30pm on June 29, when Deputy Inspector Chalermpol Satharam of Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station received a report of the fire at a shopping complex in Na Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, Chachoengsao province.

Four municipal fire engines were dispatched immediately. Mall employees quickly evacuated everyone inside to safety.

The fire reportedly began at a Japanese barbecue restaurant located on the first floor near a side exit. It ignited from the grill, then spread rapidly to nearby walls, producing intense flames and dense smoke.