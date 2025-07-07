Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters

Emergency crews praised for rapid action in containing fire

A fire broke out at a supermarket near Vacharapol in Bangkok, with emergency services deploying two fire trucks to control the situation. The blaze, originating from a fruit display refrigerator, was reported at 4.50am today, July 7.

Officers from Bang Khen Police Station were alerted to the fire inside the single-storey supermarket close to Sathira Dhammasathan on Vacharapol Road, Tha Raeng subdistrict, Bang Khen district, Bangkok.

Firefighters from Bang Khen, equipped with two fire trucks, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation responded promptly to the scene.

Inside the supermarket, dense smoke and visible flames were observed. Firefighters deployed water jets and successfully brought the fire under control within five minutes. Ventilation fans were then used to clear the lingering smoke.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon investigation by the on-site team, the fire’s origin was confirmed as the fruit display refrigerator, which suffered significant damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

Initial assessments suggest that an electrical short circuit in the refrigerator caused the blaze. Further evaluations on the extent of the damage are ongoing, reported KhaoSod.

