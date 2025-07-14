Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

Police probing grim discovery above hidden jungle camp

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
440 1 minute read
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves
Picture courtesy of Phuket News

A man has been found dead, hanging from a tree in dense mangroves near Bang Duk Pier in Mai Khao, Phuket, sparking a police probe into whether the tragedy was suicide or something more sinister.

The grim discovery was made around 10am on Saturday, July 13, by a shocked passerby, who spotted something dangling in the trees while walking near the water’s edge.

On closer inspection, the horrified witness realised it was a body hanging from a rope and immediately alerted the police.

Officers from Tha Chatchai Police Station rushed to the scene with rescue teams from the Kusoldharm Foundation and local tambon officials. They found the man suspended above a crude makeshift shelter, where he was believed to have been living rough.

The deceased, later identified as 45 year old Chatchai Kitchaman, was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. Officers estimate he had been dead for at least two days.

Rescue workers had to hack through thick mangrove branches to retrieve the body, which was then covered in a white cloth and taken ashore for further examination, Phuket News reported.

“We’re investigating the cause of death and have contacted his family so religious rites can be arranged,” a police officer at the scene confirmed. “At this stage, we cannot rule out suicide.”

Related Articles

The tragic find is the latest in a string of suspected suicides across Thailand in recent weeks.

Last month in Bangkok, a Thai soldier reportedly took his own life at a welfare facility using an M16 rifle, while in Phetchabun province, a 64 year old man allegedly murdered two people before killing himself, believed to be over a bitter land dispute.

Police are now urging those struggling with their mental health to seek help and avoid suffering in silence.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

6 minutes ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

16 minutes ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

26 minutes ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

38 minutes ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

52 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

1 hour ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

1 hour ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

2 hours ago
Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall Road deaths

Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

2 hours ago
Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations Thailand News

Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

2 hours ago
Phuket up! Aussie teen&#8217;s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror Phuket News

Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

2 hours ago
Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs Bangkok News

Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

2 hours ago
3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning Thailand News

3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning

3 hours ago
GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl

3 hours ago
Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute Bangkok News

Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute

3 hours ago
Ladies&#8217; night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs Pattaya News

Ladies’ night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs

3 hours ago
Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket Phuket News

Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket

4 hours ago
US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand Thailand News

US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand

4 hours ago
Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit Bangkok News

Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit

5 hours ago
Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box Crime News

Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box

6 hours ago
Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist Thailand News

Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

6 hours ago
Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand

6 hours ago
Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged Road deaths

Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged

6 hours ago
4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya Pattaya News

4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
440 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x