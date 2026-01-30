Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 30, 2026, 1:57 PM
A Facebook video went viral yesterday, January 29, after capturing a man shouting at two young brothers at a khanom jeen buffet in Phuket, shocking other diners.

The clip, posted by the Facebook page อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว :อีซ้อ, shows the brothers, one in a striped shirt, the other in red, scooping food onto their plates. A man in a grey shirt behind them suddenly shouted at them with a vulgar insult, accusing them of not leaving any food for others. The boys were left frozen on the spot.

Another diner, a man wearing a black shirt, was standing nearby and immediately stepped in to confront the man in grey, demanding he apologise for his behaviour. Although the grey-shirted man offered an apology, the customer pointed out that the apology should be directed toward the children.

The man in grey then walked away without addressing the boys directly.

Sanook reported that after the incident, the brothers told their mother, who contacted the restaurant and was able to obtain CCTV footage, which she then shared online along with a message expressing her frustration.

In her post, she stated…

“To the man in the grey shirt, why did you swear at my children? If anyone knows him, please contact me privately. What did my children do wrong? Is it appropriate to shout at my children in front of so many people?

What kind of adult behaves like this? My children were scared. Thank you to the man in the black shirt. If you see this post, please message me privately. I truly want to thank you. And thank you to the restaurant owner as well.”

The mother has since filed a police report against the man involved. The video has continued to gain attention online, with many netizens expressing support for the children and praising the customer who stepped in.

In similar news, a viral video has emerged showing a foreign tourist fleeing from angry Thai men after he violated rules at a national park in the southern province of Krabi. It is also alleged that the foreigner behaved disrespectfully towards park rangers.

