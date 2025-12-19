Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner

December 19, 2025, 1:40 PM
Photo via Facebook: Jonathan Samson Comedy

Two comedians in Bangkok were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents on the same night, December 17, in the latest escalation of a long-running feud with a former comedy club owner.

According to personal Facebook posts made by comedians KC King and Jonathan Samson, and businessman Chris Cooke, the man at the centre of allegations is Alejandro “Lex” Morales, a former performer and comedy club operator.

The first incident reportedly occurred at a bar in Watthana district, where KC King said Morales confronted him over a debt of 1,000 baht. In his post, KC King explained that he believed no money was owed after performing for free at Morales’ former venue for two years. However, he said he still offered to transfer the money, but Morales refused and demanded cash instead.

Morales allegedly struck KC King after he refused, causing him to fall and later experience concussion symptoms. KC King has since filed a police report and said Morales later boasted about the attack.

 

Later that night, Morales reportedly showed up at Samson’s comedy club, where Samson had just completed a set. In his Facebook post, Samson described how Morales allegedly attacked him from behind and left him with multiple bone fractures in one of his fingers, and that part of the incident was captured on video.

Samson described the attack as premeditated, saying Morales assaulted KC King earlier before targeting him. He added that he had earlier conflicts with Morales in a business dispute, claiming Morales violated a non-compete agreement by opening a competing club close to his own. According to Samson, he could have shut the club down legally but chose to compete fairly instead. The rival venue eventually closed, and Morales moved his shows somewhere else.

Samson believes Morales blamed him for the failure and said that the grudge led to the assault.

In a separate post, Cooke, a former business associate of Morales, alleged that he invested heavily in Morales’ former club, only to be pushed away and mistreated when he stopped sending money. He listed several names of comedians he claimed had also been mistreated or alienated by Morales, including Samson and KC King. He further accused Morales of running a fraudulent fundraising campaign and failing to return money and items allegedly lent to him.

No formal statement has yet been issued by authorities, and Morales has not responded publicly to the allegations at the time of writing.

In another assault case, a Brazilian footballer allegedly refused to pay his bill, assaulted a bar owner, and later drove away from the scene in Udon Thani.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul