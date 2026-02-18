Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 18, 2026, 10:02 AM
Edited photo made with photo from เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police in Sakhu, Phuket, assisted a Russian tourist yesterday evening, February 17, after her leg slipped into a drainage opening at Naithon Beach, with officers and bystanders working together to free her.

Sakhu Police said they were alerted at 5.45pm following a report that a Russian tourist had fallen into a drain in the Naithon Beach area.

The response was led by Police Colonel Salan Santisatsanakul, superintendent of Sakhu Police Station, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Kraison Chomchuen and Acting Police Captain Thapanat Jeranatep.

Sakhu Police and bystanders assist a Russian tourist whose right leg is trapped in a drainage opening at Naithon Beach, Phuket.
Photo via เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

According to police, a patrol team was dispatched and arrived at the scene at 5.55pm. Officers found a Russian woman whose right leg had slipped down into the drainage opening and could not be lifted out.

Sakhu Police and bystanders assist a Russian tourist whose right leg is trapped in a drainage opening at Naithon Beach, Phuket.
Photo via เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The team assisted by chipping away concrete so the drain cover could be raised, allowing the woman’s leg to be freed. Residents and other tourists also helped during the rescue, which reportedly took some time but was carried out carefully.

Sakhu Police and bystanders assist a Russian tourist whose right leg is trapped in a drainage opening at Naithon Beach, Phuket.
Photo via เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

After the woman’s leg was lifted out, an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital for further treatment, and the rescue concluded at 7.20pm.

Elsewhere, a fatal workplace accident occurred back in December last year, when a construction worker fell to his death at the Klong Prem Prachakorn drainage tunnel project in Bangkok.

The incident occurred at the Klong Prem Prachakorn drainage tunnel construction site, a major flood prevention project near Wat Soi Thong on Pracha Rat Sai 1 Road in Bang Sue district, Bangkok, being carried out by Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited.

Initial investigations indicate that the victim had dropped his mobile phone onto a steel beam while working. While attempting to pick it up, he lost his footing and fell into the construction zone below.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.