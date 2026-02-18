Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

Police in Sakhu, Phuket, assisted a Russian tourist yesterday evening, February 17, after her leg slipped into a drainage opening at Naithon Beach, with officers and bystanders working together to free her.

Sakhu Police said they were alerted at 5.45pm following a report that a Russian tourist had fallen into a drain in the Naithon Beach area.

The response was led by Police Colonel Salan Santisatsanakul, superintendent of Sakhu Police Station, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Kraison Chomchuen and Acting Police Captain Thapanat Jeranatep.

According to police, a patrol team was dispatched and arrived at the scene at 5.55pm. Officers found a Russian woman whose right leg had slipped down into the drainage opening and could not be lifted out.

The team assisted by chipping away concrete so the drain cover could be raised, allowing the woman’s leg to be freed. Residents and other tourists also helped during the rescue, which reportedly took some time but was carried out carefully.

After the woman’s leg was lifted out, an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital for further treatment, and the rescue concluded at 7.20pm.

