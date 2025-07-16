Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge

Pattaya City officials are scrambling to beat the clock as they push to complete a massive drainage overhaul aimed at finally taming the floods that turn roads into rivers every rainy season.

The ambitious project, centred along the railway parallel road, will link a giant new pipeline directly to the Huai Yai municipal canal. Once operational, the system is expected to dramatically improve flood management and slash the time water lingers after torrential downpours.

For years, Pattaya’s residents have endured knee-deep flooding across dozens of sois, with unplanned construction and clogged drains making each rainy season a logistical nightmare. Even minor storms have been enough to swamp low-lying neighbourhoods, forcing businesses to shut and traffic to grind to a halt.

City Hall says the latest drainage upgrade is a key part of its long-running fight to protect the city’s infrastructure, property and tourism from seasonal chaos.

“While flood prevention is an ongoing challenge, we are committed to investing in better systems and responding quickly to protect everyone in Pattaya,” an official said.

Officials have already seen some improvements, noting that recent efforts have helped water recede faster compared to previous years. However, officials warn that without continued upgrades, short-term but disruptive flooding will remain a reality for many areas.

The eastern side of Pattaya has been hit hardest in recent seasons, as heavy runoff overwhelms outdated pipes. The new large-diameter pipeline is designed to carry stormwater away more efficiently, easing pressure on the existing drainage network.

Residents are urged to play their part by reporting flooding and blocked drains as soon as possible.

“Timely reports help our crews respond faster and coordinate relief efforts,” a spokesperson said, adding that the Pattaya City Hotline—1337—is available 24 hours a day.

With peak monsoon months looming, officials are working around the clock to get the project wrapped up before the worst storms hit.

Locals are cautiously optimistic that this latest initiative could finally bring relief after years of waterlogged frustration, reported Pattaya Mail.

Still, as one longtime resident put it: “We’ve heard promises before. Let’s hope this time, it really works.”

Whether this multi-million baht investment will end Pattaya’s flooding woes or simply buy more time remains to be seen—but for now, all eyes are on the race to finish before the next downpour.