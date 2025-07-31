Cambodia ‘catches’ Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches

Pigeon panic adds fuel to fiery online feud between Cambodia and Thailand

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Pictures courtesy of បាត់ដំបង ប៉ុស្តិ៍ Facebook

Cambodia has become the butt of online jokes after claiming it caught a Thai “spy pigeon” fitted with GPS tracking.

The bizarre claim emerged when the Facebook page Battambang Post posted a photo of the captured bird. The pigeon was found wearing ankle bands marked with the word “THAILAND”, sparking wild claims it was part of a Thai military surveillance operation.

The fan page said, “Cambodian citizens captured a messenger pigeon connected to Thailand’s GPS.”

The post quickly spread across social media, igniting ridicule and disbelief from Thai netizens. Many were quick to mock the idea, calling it outdated and absurd.

One Facebook page, Army Military Force – Reserve, reposted the image with a scathing caption:

“Hey, all you Thais, come and see the ignorance of Cambodia. They’re using a picture of a pigeon wearing an ankle brace that they’re raising for a competition to spin the idea that Thai soldiers sent pigeons with GPS to spy on Cambodian soldiers.”

They didn’t stop there.

“Don’t you know? These days, everyone uses communication satellites. Military satellites can even see all the way to Hun Sen’s house.”

Thai commenters piled on with sarcastic humour, asking whether their neighbours had been binge-watching too many Chinese historical dramas, KhaoSod reported.

One user wrote, “Next they’ll say we’re using owls trained by MI6.” Another chimed in, “It’s 2025, not 1942.”

The flap over the feathered suspect has added another layer of absurdity to the already tense atmosphere between Thailand and Cambodia, especially as disputes continue to simmer along the shared border.

While the bird is most likely a racing or homing pigeon—many of which wear tagged ankle bands—Cambodia’s online community took the matter seriously, sparking further fuel for cross-border trolling.

As of now, there’s no official statement from either government on the incident. But if the pigeon really were spying, it might just be the most low-tech surveillance in Southeast Asia.

Cambodia 'catches' Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches

