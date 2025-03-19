Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

A 29 year old man was found dead in an abandoned cattle pen in Chachoengsao province, leaving behind his wife and three children.

He was reported missing after expressing stress over financial issues and poor sales. The discovery was made on March 19 at 3am, when Police Lieutenant Colonel Attachapan Kochasi from Khlong Khuean Police Station was informed of the incident.

The police, along with medical personnel from Khlong Khuean Hospital and Chachoengsao rescue officials, arrived at the scene in Khlong Khuean district to find the man, identified as Pipat, who had died by hanging. His black bag was found on the fence, and a 200-litre blue water tank was overturned nearby. Rescuers removed the body for a post-mortem examination.

Chachoengsao rescue official, Chatchawan Rattanachuwong, shared that the man’s wife, 27 year old Yupaporn, revealed his ongoing stress due to financial difficulties, primarily from poor sales of coconuts. This left him unable to manage household expenses or purchase necessary items for the family.

Yesterday, March 18, Pipat had arranged to cut coconuts for sale but had to postpone due to a lack of funds to pay the plantation owner. This led to increased stress, and he told his wife he would cut grass to feed cattle.

When he did not return home by evening, his wife grew concerned and asked his friends to help search for him. By midnight, Yupaporn reported him missing at Khlong Khuean Police Station and sought assistance from Chachoengsao rescue officials. His body was subsequently discovered, reported KhaoSod.

The police plan to further question Yupaporn to determine the precise cause of the incident. Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been sent to Nakhon Nayok’s Forensic Science Institute for a detailed autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death before being returned to the family for religious rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.