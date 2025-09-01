Congolese woman fatally stabs British housemate in Cambodia

A Congolese woman fatally stabbed her British housemate in a public park in Cambodia on Friday, August 29, claiming the victim had been having an affair with her boyfriend.

Witnesses alerted police officers to the stabbing at a park in Koh Pich, Phnom Penh, on Friday night. The deceased was later identified as 34 year old British national Jessica Cariad Hopkins, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her throat.

Hopkins was originally from Harpenden, Hertfordshire. According to her Facebook account, she had previously lived in Siem Reap before moving to a rental house in Phnom Penh.

Two witnesses told local media that they saw a woman repeatedly stab the British victim before fleeing the scene and abandoning the bloody knife.

Police reviewed security camera footage and found that Hopkins arrived at the park with her Congolese housemate, 33 year old Kiddidila Ngada Glodie. The pair engaged in a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation and the fatal stabbing.

Glodie was later arrested at Zola Salon, a nail salon located about 1.5 kilometres from the crime scene, according to The Sun. She reportedly confessed to killing her British housemate. Police Chief Bun Saty told the media…

“During interrogation after her arrest, the suspect admitted she killed the victim because she was angry at her for having an affair with her Congolese boyfriend.”

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told The Sun that officials are supporting the victim’s family and are in contact with Cambodian authorities as investigations continue into Hopkins’s murder.

Several expats in Cambodia expressed their condolences on social media. One tribute read, “She was a very gentle, kind, soft person who always had time for you.” Another added, “You were the sweetest, kindest person I ever met.”

This is the second reported death of a female expat in Cambodia in August. Last month, August, a French woman, Lisa Girard, was found dead near Angkor Wat in Siem Reap on August 4, two days after she went missing during a morning jog. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed to the public.