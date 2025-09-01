16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple

Temple bans on harming animals sparked heated confrontation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 1, 2025
56 1 minute read
16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

A 16 year old Thai boy punched an abbot in the face yesterday, August 31, after being stopped from fishing in a canal near a temple in Nonthaburi province.

The injured monk, Phra Mahanimit, visited Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station at about 4.30pm to file a complaint against the teenager. He sustained wounds and bruising to both eyes, with a severe cut near his eyebrow that bled continuously.

Phra Mahanimit explained that he was cleaning the temple when he saw the boy digging in the dirt to collect earthworms for fishing. The area, including the canal, is restricted from all forms of animal hunting, prompting the abbot to approach him.

The monk admitted to twisting the boy’s ear and pulling his collar in an attempt to stop him. He acknowledged acting angrily and using force, but said he had already warned the teenager multiple times.

The abbot stated that he initially did not wish to take legal action, but locals urged him to proceed in order to teach the boy a lesson.

Thai monk attacked for stopping teenager from fishing in temple
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

A 60 year old woman named Nuch, who runs a grocery store near the temple, told Channel 7 she witnessed the incident. She said the abbot had repeatedly warned the boy against harming animals in the temple grounds and surrounding area, but the boy ignored him.

According to Nuch, the teenager insulted the monk with vulgar language and summoned two friends to join him in attacking the abbot. Several young temple novices tried to help the monk but were also injured. She insisted that the abbot pursue the case fully.

Related Articles
Animal harm ban leads to physical assault on abbot in Nonthaburi
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว คลายทุกข์คนนนท์

However, the teenage attacker told reporters that he assaulted the abbot alone and did not call any friends, as Nuch had claimed.

He added that he was unaware that the temple grounds were restricted. He said his parents already spoke with the monk, and he had issued an apology, promising never again to dig for earthworms or fish in the area.

Police are now gathering evidence and awaiting the results of the abbot’s medical examination before proceeding with charges against the teenager.

Teenager punches abbot for fishing row in Nonthaburi temple
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

Latest Thailand News
16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple

11 minutes ago
2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River

51 minutes ago
Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory

54 minutes ago
National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Crime News

National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan

1 hour ago
Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim

2 hours ago
Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant

2 hours ago
Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast

2 hours ago
Man dies in fall from bangkok tollway after tyre blowout | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man dies in fall from bangkok tollway after tyre blowout

4 hours ago
Police seek French tourist after Patong hotel altercation with Australian | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seek French tourist after Patong hotel altercation with Australian

4 hours ago
Multiple bombings and tyre fires hit southern provinces overnight | Thaiger South Thailand News

Multiple bombings and tyre fires hit southern provinces overnight

4 hours ago
Crash victim turns suspect as hospital uncovers 458 Yaba pills during treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Crash victim turns suspect as hospital uncovers 458 Yaba pills during treatment

4 hours ago
Lottery seekers flock to Prachin Buri for lucky numbers ritual | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery seekers flock to Prachin Buri for lucky numbers ritual

5 hours ago
Bangkok mall sacks transwoman staff for abusing Muslim woman on train | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok mall sacks transwoman staff for abusing Muslim woman on train

5 hours ago
Mysterious man leaps onto car bonnet in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious man leaps onto car bonnet in Khon Kaen

5 hours ago
Police arrest 20 year old for motorcycle theft in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police arrest 20 year old for motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Malaysian man caught smuggling weapons into Thailand for 70,000 baht | Thaiger South Thailand News

Malaysian man caught smuggling weapons into Thailand for 70,000 baht

6 hours ago
Police find woman&#8217;s decomposed body in Uthai Thani townhouse | Thaiger Thailand News

Police find woman’s decomposed body in Uthai Thani townhouse

6 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 38 Thai provinces today | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast for 38 Thai provinces today

6 hours ago
Police arrest legendary gambling den owner in Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger Crime News

Police arrest legendary gambling den owner in Ayutthaya raid

1 day ago
Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales

1 day ago
Motorcyclist survives 3 metres overpass fall in Pattaya accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist survives 3 metres overpass fall in Pattaya accident

1 day ago
Thai navy seizes 8,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai navy seizes 8,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil

1 day ago
Man injured in Phatthalung temple shooting during funeral | Thaiger Crime News

Man injured in Phatthalung temple shooting during funeral

1 day ago
Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery

1 day ago
Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 1, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x