16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple

A 16 year old Thai boy punched an abbot in the face yesterday, August 31, after being stopped from fishing in a canal near a temple in Nonthaburi province.

The injured monk, Phra Mahanimit, visited Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station at about 4.30pm to file a complaint against the teenager. He sustained wounds and bruising to both eyes, with a severe cut near his eyebrow that bled continuously.

Phra Mahanimit explained that he was cleaning the temple when he saw the boy digging in the dirt to collect earthworms for fishing. The area, including the canal, is restricted from all forms of animal hunting, prompting the abbot to approach him.

The monk admitted to twisting the boy’s ear and pulling his collar in an attempt to stop him. He acknowledged acting angrily and using force, but said he had already warned the teenager multiple times.

The abbot stated that he initially did not wish to take legal action, but locals urged him to proceed in order to teach the boy a lesson.

A 60 year old woman named Nuch, who runs a grocery store near the temple, told Channel 7 she witnessed the incident. She said the abbot had repeatedly warned the boy against harming animals in the temple grounds and surrounding area, but the boy ignored him.

According to Nuch, the teenager insulted the monk with vulgar language and summoned two friends to join him in attacking the abbot. Several young temple novices tried to help the monk but were also injured. She insisted that the abbot pursue the case fully.

However, the teenage attacker told reporters that he assaulted the abbot alone and did not call any friends, as Nuch had claimed.

He added that he was unaware that the temple grounds were restricted. He said his parents already spoke with the monk, and he had issued an apology, promising never again to dig for earthworms or fish in the area.

Police are now gathering evidence and awaiting the results of the abbot’s medical examination before proceeding with charges against the teenager.