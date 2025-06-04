Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back

A Thai university student falsely accused online of spreading HIV to multiple men has come out swinging, blood test in hand, to clear her name and demand justice.

Dear, a real second-year accounting student at Mahasarakham University, was left humiliated and devastated after her image and identity were used in a malicious social media hoax, falsely claiming she was HIV-positive and had infected several partners.

The 20 year old was dragged into the mud after a TikTok clip of her promoting her university was hijacked and edited, slapped with outrageous claims that she had announced she was infected and named multiple men supposedly involved, despite zero truth to any of it.

“I was ashamed, embarrassed, my dignity as a human was trampled. I have no idea who posted it. I tried asking them to take it down. Instead, they mocked me and blocked me.”

The clip in question racked up over 600,000 views and 60,000 shares, sparking a storm of hate and wild accusations. Some commenters even threatened her.

But now Dear and her mother are hitting back, hard.

Dear has publicly shown a hospital-issued blood test, confirming she is HIV negative. She’s also filed a formal police complaint against the person behind the fake TikTok account.

“I want people to know the truth. This was fake news, and it has destroyed my mental health. But I’m not hiding, I’m fighting.”

Her mother added: “I was heartbroken. At first, I thought it would blow over. But then the video went viral. People who don’t even know my child were commenting such hateful things.”

She continued: “Some of the comments were horrific. It’s lucky my daughter is strong — if she weren’t, this could have ended very differently.”

Uni backs victim

Mahasarakham University’s Faculty of Accountancy and Management has come out firmly in support of Dear, with Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Charoen Sawithi and other top staff standing by her side at the presser, reported Matichon.

Dr Charoen confirmed that:

The TikTok account and Facebook page “น้องใหม่ มส 69” have no affiliation with the university.

Legal action has been taken under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act 2017 for impersonation and spreading false information.

The uni is offering Dear full legal and mental health support.

“We will pursue this case to the fullest extent of the law,” Dr Charoen said. “No student should be subjected to this kind of abuse.”

The university also urged the public to respect personal rights and stop sharing unverified claims that can ruin lives.

Incredibly, after Dear contacted the fake TikTok user asking them to delete the defamatory clip, she received a chilling response.

“It’s not because I’m afraid of being sued. TikTok deleted it for policy violations. Come find me if you dare.”

She was then blocked, said Dear.

“This person hid behind a fake account and acted like a coward. They didn’t even care about the damage they caused.”

Dear and her family vow to see the case through and they want the public and the press to think before they type.

“Just because something’s online doesn’t make it true,” her mum said. “Please, don’t destroy someone’s life for clicks and shares.”