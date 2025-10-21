Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

Bangkok police arrested a Thai man for illegally offering penis enlargement services to clients. He was found advertising his services on the TikTok application and performing illegal procedures inside his car.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) had been monitoring unlicensed medical service advertisements online and discovered a TikTok account under the name “ช่างใหญ่ โมดิฟาย” (Yai Modify) offering penis enlargement injections and genital beading without a permit.

Police later identified the TikTok user as 51 year old Pittaya, who was found arranging appointments with clients at various meeting points, sometimes performing the procedures inside his car.

On October 18, officers learned that Pittaya had travelled from Kalasin province in Isaan to meet a client at Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok. He was found parked along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road in Chatuchak district, where he planned to carry out the procedure inside his vehicle.

Officers searched his vehicle and arrested Pittaya at the scene. During the search, police seized 39 items of evidence, including pearl beads, anaesthetic, medical supplies, surgical tools, and other equipment used for the penis enlargement procedures.

Pittaya admitted that he was not a medical professional and had no medical licence. He confessed that he had been providing circumcision and penis enlargement services as a side business for about a year. He said he learned the techniques from online sources and decided to turn them into a source of income.

He offered at-home or car-based services across Bangkok and other provinces, claiming it was more convenient for clients and helped him avoid police detection. He charged 1,000 baht per pearl, 5,000 baht for circumcision, and 10,000 baht for enlargement injections.

Pittaya was charged with practising medicine without registration or permission, an offence punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both, under Section 26 of the Medical Profession Act.

The CPPD urged the public to report similar illegal activities via the hotline 1135 or the official Facebook page of the division.