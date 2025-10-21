Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

Suspect admits learning illegal procedures from online videos to earn extra income

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin22 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
105 1 minute read
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนมีสี

Bangkok police arrested a Thai man for illegally offering penis enlargement services to clients. He was found advertising his services on the TikTok application and performing illegal procedures inside his car.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) had been monitoring unlicensed medical service advertisements online and discovered a TikTok account under the name “ช่างใหญ่ โมดิฟาย” (Yai Modify) offering penis enlargement injections and genital beading without a permit.

Police later identified the TikTok user as 51 year old Pittaya, who was found arranging appointments with clients at various meeting points, sometimes performing the procedures inside his car.

On October 18, officers learned that Pittaya had travelled from Kalasin province in Isaan to meet a client at Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok. He was found parked along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road in Chatuchak district, where he planned to carry out the procedure inside his vehicle.

Officers searched his vehicle and arrested Pittaya at the scene. During the search, police seized 39 items of evidence, including pearl beads, anaesthetic, medical supplies, surgical tools, and other equipment used for the penis enlargement procedures.

Penis enlargement and pearling in car
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนมีสี

Pittaya admitted that he was not a medical professional and had no medical licence. He confessed that he had been providing circumcision and penis enlargement services as a side business for about a year. He said he learned the techniques from online sources and decided to turn them into a source of income.

He offered at-home or car-based services across Bangkok and other provinces, claiming it was more convenient for clients and helped him avoid police detection. He charged 1,000 baht per pearl, 5,000 baht for circumcision, and 10,000 baht for enlargement injections.

Related Articles
Illegal penis surgeries in car Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนมีสี

Pittaya was charged with practising medicine without registration or permission, an offence punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both, under Section 26 of the Medical Profession Act.

The CPPD urged the public to report similar illegal activities via the hotline 1135 or the official Facebook page of the division.

Latest Thailand News
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

12 seconds ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

22 minutes ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

27 minutes ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

50 minutes ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

55 minutes ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

1 hour ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

2 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

2 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

2 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

2 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

18 hours ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

18 hours ago
Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife

20 hours ago
Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

20 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

21 hours ago
3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

1 day ago
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

1 day ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

1 day ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

2 days ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

2 days ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

2 days ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

2 days ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

2 days ago
Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin22 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
105 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.