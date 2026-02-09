BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse

Thailand has unveiled a major public-private initiative to position itself as a global hub for health and wellness tourism.

The newly launched programme, Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: The Journey Within, was announced by Chuwit Sirivajjakul, Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), alongside Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS).

More than 20 organisations across tourism, healthcare, aviation, hospitality, education, retail and wellness technology are joining forces to integrate travel, lifestyle, and preventive healthcare into a connected ecosystem.

Partners include (click to expand): Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

Thailand Privilege Card

Thai Spa Association

Thai Hotels Association

King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang

Mahidol University International College

College of Management, Mahidol University

Chulabhorn International College of Medicine Thammasat University (CICM)

Thammasat University Office of Advanced Science and Technology (TUSAT)

Dusit Thani College

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited

King Power Corporation

Sri Panwa

CELES SAMUI

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort

Dusit Thani Bangkok

Siam Piwat

Lancôme by L’Oréal Thailand

OSIM (THAI) Co., Ltd.

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (KTC)

National Healthcare Systems Co., Ltd. (N Health)

Health-focused tourism drives economic growth

According to the Global Wellness Institute, Thailand’s wellness economy grew by 28.4% between 2022 and 2023, the highest growth rate globally.

Wellness tourism has been the fastest-growing segment, with Thailand ranking third in the world in 2023 to 2024, behind the UAE and India. To which Chuwit attributes this growth to Thailand’s culture of care and compassion.

“Thailand’s strength lies not only in its external beauty but in the deep-rooted culture of care and compassion within our society. From traditional Thai medicine and massage to wellness practices and internationally accredited modern healthcare systems, these elements form a strong foundation that enables Thailand to step confidently into the role of ‘a global health and wellness destination’.

“Thailand’s Wellness Hub represents a new paradigm for Thai tourism, one that responds to the needs of modern travellers seeking journeys that nurture both physical and mental well-being.”

A new model for wellness travel

The programme is built on a three-pillar framework:

Travel and benefits

TAT will lead strategic development and promotion of wellness products aligned with Thailand’s sustainable tourism goals. The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) will drive wellness in the MICE sector through events and conferences, while Thailand Privilege Card connects long-stay visa holders with curated health and lifestyle experiences.

Bangkok Airways will support direct access to both major and emerging wellness destinations.

Accommodation and lifestyle

Hotels such as Sri Panwa, CELES SAMUI, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort, and Dusit Thani Bangkok will integrate wellness concepts into premium guest experiences.

Retail partners are also involved: Siam Piwat curates health-conscious retail environments, and King Power adds wellness features to its travel retail offerings, including The Atlas Club lounge at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Lancôme Thailand enhances the aesthetic and longevity dimension of wellness through science-backed skincare, while OSIM (Thailand) brings in smart wellness technology for recovery and relaxation.

Krungthai Card (KTC) supports the programme with wellness-focused financial benefits, and the Thai Spa Association plays a key role in promoting Thai spa heritage and elevating service standards to international levels.

Scientific wellness and preventive care

As shared by Dr Tanupol, BDMS Wellness Clinic, together with N Health, will lead the preventive healthcare side of the initiative. N Health provides over 30 million tests per year and covers more than 4,000 diagnostics, from hormonal analysis and genetics to ageing biomarkers and inflammation.

“These elements come together as a holistic health experience, forming the core of ‘The Journey Within,’ a wellness journey that goes beyond physical destinations to rediscover balance within the body, mind, and spirit.

“This positions Thailand not merely as a tourism destination, but as ‘The Land of Life,’ built on a strong and sustainable Wellness Ecosystem,

“As people recognise health as the foundation of quality of life, lifestyles and travel behaviours are changing. Today’s tourism is not merely about rest or escape from fatigue, but has become a ‘restorative space’ that resets the body, revitalises the mind, and creates holistic balance.

“This evolution has positioned Wellness Tourism as a global megatrend. Data from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) indicates that Thailand’s wellness economy recorded the highest growth rate in the world at 28.4% during 2022 to 2023. Wellness tourism has been the fastest-growing segment, with Thailand ranking third globally in 2023 to 2024, achieving 36.4% growth, following the United Arab Emirates (37.7%) and India (57.5%).

“These figures reflect not only rising global demand, but also a major economic opportunity for Thailand to attract substantial revenue into the national economy.”

Building a future-ready workforce

To support long-term industry growth, the initiative partners with top universities, including King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Mahidol University, Thammasat University, Chulabhorn International College of Medicine, and Dusit Thani College. These institutions will create academic programmes in preventive medicine, wellness real estate, and nutrition.

BDMS Wellness Clinic stated it remains committed to promoting cross-sector collaboration as Wellness Team Thailand, strengthening preventive healthcare standards, building a resilient Wellness Ecosystem, and positioning Thailand as a sustainable global health and wellness hub.

