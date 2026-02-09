BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse

New public-private collaboration, dubbed 'Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: The Journey Within' promotes long-stay tourism, medical innovation, and preventive healthcare to boost economic growth.

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 9, 2026, 4:56 PM
575 3 minutes read
BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse | Thaiger
BDMS Wellness Clinic - Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: “The Journey Within” Press Conference

Thailand has unveiled a major public-private initiative to position itself as a global hub for health and wellness tourism.

The newly launched programme, Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: The Journey Within, was announced by Chuwit Sirivajjakul, Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), alongside Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS).

More than 20 organisations across tourism, healthcare, aviation, hospitality, education, retail and wellness technology are joining forces to integrate travel, lifestyle, and preventive healthcare into a connected ecosystem.

Partners include (click to expand):
  • Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)
  • Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)
  • Thailand Privilege Card
  • Thai Spa Association
  • Thai Hotels Association
  • King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang
  • Mahidol University International College
  • College of Management, Mahidol University
  • Chulabhorn International College of Medicine Thammasat University (CICM)
  • Thammasat University Office of Advanced Science and Technology (TUSAT)
  • Dusit Thani College
  • Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited
  • King Power Corporation
  • Sri Panwa
  • CELES SAMUI
  • Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort
  • Dusit Thani Bangkok
  • Siam Piwat
  • Lancôme by L’Oréal Thailand
  • OSIM (THAI) Co., Ltd.
  • Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (KTC)
  • National Healthcare Systems Co., Ltd. (N Health)
BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse | News by Thaiger
BDMS Wellness Clinic Awards – Partners

Health-focused tourism drives economic growth

According to the Global Wellness Institute, Thailand’s wellness economy grew by 28.4% between 2022 and 2023, the highest growth rate globally.

Wellness tourism has been the fastest-growing segment, with Thailand ranking third in the world in 2023 to 2024, behind the UAE and India. To which Chuwit attributes this growth to Thailand’s culture of care and compassion.

“Thailand’s strength lies not only in its external beauty but in the deep-rooted culture of care and compassion within our society. From traditional Thai medicine and massage to wellness practices and internationally accredited modern healthcare systems, these elements form a strong foundation that enables Thailand to step confidently into the role of ‘a global health and wellness destination’.

“Thailand’s Wellness Hub represents a new paradigm for Thai tourism, one that responds to the needs of modern travellers seeking journeys that nurture both physical and mental well-being.”

Related Articles
BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse | News by Thaiger
Wellness Talk “Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life” by Tanupol Virunhagarun

A new model for wellness travel

The programme is built on a three-pillar framework:

Travel and benefits

TAT will lead strategic development and promotion of wellness products aligned with Thailand’s sustainable tourism goals. The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) will drive wellness in the MICE sector through events and conferences, while Thailand Privilege Card connects long-stay visa holders with curated health and lifestyle experiences.

Bangkok Airways will support direct access to both major and emerging wellness destinations.

BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse | News by Thaiger
BDMS Wellness Clinic – Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: “The Journey Within” Press Conference

Accommodation and lifestyle

Hotels such as Sri Panwa, CELES SAMUI, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort, and Dusit Thani Bangkok will integrate wellness concepts into premium guest experiences.

Retail partners are also involved: Siam Piwat curates health-conscious retail environments, and King Power adds wellness features to its travel retail offerings, including The Atlas Club lounge at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Lancôme Thailand enhances the aesthetic and longevity dimension of wellness through science-backed skincare, while OSIM (Thailand) brings in smart wellness technology for recovery and relaxation.

Krungthai Card (KTC) supports the programme with wellness-focused financial benefits, and the Thai Spa Association plays a key role in promoting Thai spa heritage and elevating service standards to international levels.

Scientific wellness and preventive care

As shared by Dr Tanupol, BDMS Wellness Clinic, together with N Health, will lead the preventive healthcare side of the initiative. N Health provides over 30 million tests per year and covers more than 4,000 diagnostics, from hormonal analysis and genetics to ageing biomarkers and inflammation.

BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse | News by Thaiger
BDMS Wellness Clinic – Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: “The Journey Within” Press Conference

“These elements come together as a holistic health experience, forming the core of ‘The Journey Within,’ a wellness journey that goes beyond physical destinations to rediscover balance within the body, mind, and spirit.

“This positions Thailand not merely as a tourism destination, but as ‘The Land of Life,’ built on a strong and sustainable Wellness Ecosystem,

“As people recognise health as the foundation of quality of life, lifestyles and travel behaviours are changing. Today’s tourism is not merely about rest or escape from fatigue, but has become a ‘restorative space’ that resets the body, revitalises the mind, and creates holistic balance.

“This evolution has positioned Wellness Tourism as a global megatrend. Data from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) indicates that Thailand’s wellness economy recorded the highest growth rate in the world at 28.4% during 2022 to 2023. Wellness tourism has been the fastest-growing segment, with Thailand ranking third globally in 2023 to 2024, achieving 36.4% growth, following the United Arab Emirates (37.7%) and India (57.5%).

“These figures reflect not only rising global demand, but also a major economic opportunity for Thailand to attract substantial revenue into the national economy.”

BDMS Wellness Clinic backs push to turn Thailand into global wellness powerhouse | News by Thaiger
BDMS Wellness Clinic – Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: “The Journey Within” Press Conference

Building a future-ready workforce

To support long-term industry growth, the initiative partners with top universities, including King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Mahidol University, Thammasat University, Chulabhorn International College of Medicine, and Dusit Thani College. These institutions will create academic programmes in preventive medicine, wellness real estate, and nutrition.

BDMS Wellness Clinic stated it remains committed to promoting cross-sector collaboration as Wellness Team Thailand, strengthening preventive healthcare standards, building a resilient Wellness Ecosystem, and positioning Thailand as a sustainable global health and wellness hub.

For more details:

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

6 hours ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

7 hours ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

7 hours ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

8 hours ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

8 hours ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

8 hours ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

9 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

9 hours ago
Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash

10 hours ago
Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan

10 hours ago
Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct

11 hours ago
Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket

12 hours ago
Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman

13 hours ago
Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election | Thaiger Politics News

Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election

13 hours ago
Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom

13 hours ago
Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election

14 hours ago
Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked

15 hours ago
Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

1 day ago
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

1 day ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

1 day ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

1 day ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 day ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

1 day ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

2 days ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

2 days ago
HealthPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 9, 2026, 4:56 PM
575 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.