Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 5, 2026, 4:55 PM
94 2 minutes read
Photo via TikTok/ @ongdum

A Thai man sparked widespread online controversy after claiming he possesses supernatural abilities and trains children to perform spiritual practices for “out-of-body travel“.

The man shared multiple videos on his TikTok account @ongdum, where he presented himself and his followers practising meditation techniques for out-of-body experiences. In each clip, he claimed participants were able to leave their physical bodies and perceive the world through spiritual consciousness.

One widely shared video featured a young girl meditating in front of what appears to be a shopping mall backdrop. In the clip, the girl told viewers that she was actually in Japan, where she claimed to have seen Mount Fuji. She then said she travelled to a ninja village and summoned the spirits of more than 10 ninjas.

The girl further claimed she could communicate with Japanese spirits despite never having studied the Japanese language. In another video, the same girl said she was able to travel to Mars using her subtle body, adding that the practice was easy and entertaining.

Thai man sparks concern after out-of-body travel training
Photo via TikTok/ @ongdum

Another child featured on the TikTok channel claimed she travelled to China and even attended a concert by Lisa, the Thai-born member of BLACKPINK, through the same meditation technique.

One additional video showed a foreign man dressed entirely in white practising meditation and claiming that he travelled to heaven, where he met Jesus.

The videos drew mixed reactions from social media users. Many viewers dismissed the content as unbelievable and flooded the comment sections with jokes and sarcastic remarks. Others, however, expressed curiosity, asking how they could learn the technique and whether the practice was real.

Thai TikToker claims his followers can travel the world with subtle body
Photo via TikTok/ @ongdum

Following the backlash, the TikTok user behind the account, later identified as Apirat, gave an interview with Workpoint News to provide context.

Apirat said the out-of-body experience training was still in a pilot stage and described the sessions as experiments. He stated that he invited children to participate voluntarily and denied forcing anyone to take part.

When asked about financial matters, Apirat said the training is currently offered free of charge. He added that he could not confirm whether fees would be introduced in the future, but insisted that he already earns sufficient income from supporters during his TikTok live streams.

TikTok spiritual training sparks online controversy
Photo via TikTok/ @ongdum

Apirat denied causing harm to children or followers, arguing that practising meditation is more beneficial than children spending long hours playing video games. He also refused to demonstrate the practice to the journalist team, claiming they approached the topic with a negative mindset.

Although no physical harm or financial losses were reported, several netizens expressed concern over the involvement of children and urged relevant government agencies to investigate the matter to ensure child safety and prevent potential psychological harm.

@ongdum

คุณยายพาหลานมาฝึกสมาธิถอดจิต อยากให้หลานเรียนเก่งๆ มีสมาธิดีๆได้ท่องสวรรค์นรก เอามาสอนตัวเอง#CapCut #สมาธิถอดจิต #สุดยอดพลังจิต #เที่ยวญี่ปุ่นด้วยตัวเอง #องดํา

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – เหนืออัจฉริยะ – เหนืออัจฉริยะ

@ongdum

เด็กพม่าป.3 ฝึกถอดจิต ถอดจิตแล้วเรียนเก่ง ได้ท่องเที่ยว ได้ช่วยวิญญาน มีความสุข สนุก และชีวิตมีคุณค่า #จินตนาการถอดจิต #สุดยอดพลังจิต #สมาธิถอดจิต #เด็กพม่า🇲🇲🇲🇲 #องดํา

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – เหนืออัจฉริยะ – เหนืออัจฉริยะ

@ongdum

คงมีคนบอกว่าฝรั่งหลอกง่าย อาจจริง หลอกถอดจิตไปสวรรค์นิพพาน ไปพูดคุยกับพระพุทธเจ้าในนิพพานก็ได้ แต่คนไทยคงทำยากๆเพราะ พระเรียนฝังหัวเอาไว้นิพพานเป็นอนัตตา ว่าง สูญ พระพุทธเจ้าหายไปแล้วจะไม่มีอยู่อีก รู้มากแบยนี้ไม่มีทางทำได้ครึ่งของฝรั่งคนนี้#ถอดจิต #เชื่อมจิต #พระพุทธเจ้า #พระเยซูคริสต์

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – เหนืออัจฉริยะ – เหนืออัจฉริยะ

