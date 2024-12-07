Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 13:28, 07 December 2024| Updated: 14:45, 07 December 2024
104 2 minutes read
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger
Photo via PR Phuket

Phuket is gearing up for a heightened focus on road and marine safety with the opening of a road safety operations centre on Christmas Day. This effort is in preparation for the upcoming Seven Days of Danger campaign, scheduled to run from December 27 to January 2, as confirmed by Sopon Thongsai, chief of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.

The announcement was made during a recent meeting of the Road Safety Management Center Committee, which took place yesterday, December 6. The session was presided over by Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior, and conducted via electronic media.

Advertisements

It brought together provincial governors, law enforcement, and other key agencies to finalise a comprehensive accident prevention plan for the year 2025.

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger | News by Thaiger
Photo via PR Phuket

Aligning with Thailand’s broader tourism ambitions, the initiative supports the designation of 2025 as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year, which Songsak emphasised.

Related news

“Tourism depends on accessibility, convenience, satisfaction and safety.”

Efforts are concentrated on reducing the road accident fatality rate to 12 deaths per 100,000 people by 2027. This goal underscores Thailand’s commitment to enhancing the safety and accessibility of its tourism infrastructure.

Phuket’s new road safety centre will play a crucial role during the intensive seven days of danger during the holidays going into the new year.

Advertisements

Sopon Thongsai stated that strict measures will be implemented, including increased road safety mechanisms, implementing risk reduction strategies, strict enforcement of traffic laws, and improved accident data management.

These efforts are an extension of previous initiatives, such as the National Seminar on Road Safety and activities commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, reported Phuket News.

With an expected surge in tourist arrivals during the holiday season, Phuket is determined to provide secure and enjoyable travel experiences. This aligns with Thailand’s vision of a tourism-driven economy for 2025, as highlighted in the official report.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is Thailand focusing on road and marine safety during peak tourist seasons?

Enhancing safety ensures a positive tourist experience, crucial for economic growth and meeting tourism goals for 2025.

How might the Seven Days of Danger campaign influence future safety measures in Thailand?

Successes could lead to permanent stricter safety protocols, influencing national policies and tourism strategies.

What if Thailand’s road safety initiatives succeed in reducing fatalities significantly?

Success may position Thailand as a global model for tourism safety, attracting more visitors and boosting the economy.

How does the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year initiative integrate with safety efforts?

It emphasizes infrastructure development that enhances safety, convenience, and satisfaction for tourists, aligning with broader tourism ambitions.

What challenges might Thailand face in achieving its road safety goals by 2027?

Challenges include ensuring compliance, effective public awareness, and managing increased traffic during peak tourist seasons.

Latest Thailand News
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

2 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

30 minutes ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

55 minutes ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

2 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

2 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

2 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

3 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

4 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

5 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

5 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

6 hours ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap and coastal thunderstorms Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap and coastal thunderstorms

7 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

23 hours ago
Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video) South Thailand News

Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video)

23 hours ago
Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry Business News

Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry

24 hours ago
2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution Crime News

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

24 hours ago
Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video Bangkok News

Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

24 hours ago
Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected Bangkok News

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

1 day ago
Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance Aviation News

Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

1 day ago
Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter Thailand News

Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

1 day ago
2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum

1 day ago
Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending Business News

Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending

1 day ago
Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video) Business News

Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video)

1 day ago
Phuket NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Published: 09:32, 06 December 2024
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Published: 13:10, 05 December 2024
Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Published: 17:10, 04 December 2024
Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

Published: 16:49, 04 December 2024