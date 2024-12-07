Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

Photo via PR Phuket

Phuket is gearing up for a heightened focus on road and marine safety with the opening of a road safety operations centre on Christmas Day. This effort is in preparation for the upcoming Seven Days of Danger campaign, scheduled to run from December 27 to January 2, as confirmed by Sopon Thongsai, chief of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.

The announcement was made during a recent meeting of the Road Safety Management Center Committee, which took place yesterday, December 6. The session was presided over by Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior, and conducted via electronic media.

Advertisements

It brought together provincial governors, law enforcement, and other key agencies to finalise a comprehensive accident prevention plan for the year 2025.

Aligning with Thailand’s broader tourism ambitions, the initiative supports the designation of 2025 as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year, which Songsak emphasised.

“Tourism depends on accessibility, convenience, satisfaction and safety.”

Efforts are concentrated on reducing the road accident fatality rate to 12 deaths per 100,000 people by 2027. This goal underscores Thailand’s commitment to enhancing the safety and accessibility of its tourism infrastructure.

Phuket’s new road safety centre will play a crucial role during the intensive seven days of danger during the holidays going into the new year.

Advertisements

Sopon Thongsai stated that strict measures will be implemented, including increased road safety mechanisms, implementing risk reduction strategies, strict enforcement of traffic laws, and improved accident data management.

These efforts are an extension of previous initiatives, such as the National Seminar on Road Safety and activities commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, reported Phuket News.

With an expected surge in tourist arrivals during the holiday season, Phuket is determined to provide secure and enjoyable travel experiences. This aligns with Thailand’s vision of a tourism-driven economy for 2025, as highlighted in the official report.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why is Thailand focusing on road and marine safety during peak tourist seasons? Enhancing safety ensures a positive tourist experience, crucial for economic growth and meeting tourism goals for 2025. How might the Seven Days of Danger campaign influence future safety measures in Thailand? Successes could lead to permanent stricter safety protocols, influencing national policies and tourism strategies. What if Thailand’s road safety initiatives succeed in reducing fatalities significantly? Success may position Thailand as a global model for tourism safety, attracting more visitors and boosting the economy. How does the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year initiative integrate with safety efforts? It emphasizes infrastructure development that enhances safety, convenience, and satisfaction for tourists, aligning with broader tourism ambitions. What challenges might Thailand face in achieving its road safety goals by 2027? Challenges include ensuring compliance, effective public awareness, and managing increased traffic during peak tourist seasons.