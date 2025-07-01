Weed out competition: Thailand’s cannabis shops face crackdown

Medical oversight set to tighten as cannabis retailers scramble to stay afloat

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
88 2 minutes read
Weed out competition: Thailand’s cannabis shops face crackdown
Picture courtesy of AP

Thailand’s once-thriving cannabis industry is about to face its biggest shake-up yet, with new regulations that could see up to 12,000 cannabis flower shops shut down by the end of the year. The country’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) revealed a wave of stringent rules that could spell the end for many who have jumped on the green rush bandwagon.

DTAM Director General Dr Somruek Chungsaman announced the radical reforms yesterday, June 30. The new regulations will force cannabis sales to be overseen by certified medical professionals, and shops must now operate with stricter prescription guidelines, or face closure.

These upcoming rules will require prescriptions for cannabis to be signed off by qualified medical personnel from a range of fields, including general medicine, Thai traditional medicine, and even dentistry. And the red tape doesn’t stop there: prescriptions will need to include specific patient details like name, age, nationality, diagnosis, and must be registered with the doctor’s licence number, The Nation reported.

The changes will also place a heavy restriction on cannabis supply, limiting prescriptions to just a 30-day dose. While the original plan had 15 conditions listed for cannabis use, these have now been replaced with more specific medical guidelines, leaving retailers dependent on medical professionals for prescriptions.

At present, cannabis is legally prescribed for conditions like epilepsy, cancer treatment-related nausea, neuropathic pain, and muscle spasticity. Thai taditional medicine has a broader range, covering headaches, nausea, appetite loss, and cancer-related pain.

Weed out competition: Thailand’s cannabis shops face crackdown | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of AP

Dr Somruek was crystal clear on the need for compliance, warning that smoking cannabis in shops will be banned and sales will only be allowed with a verified prescription. Retailers must quickly adapt or face being wiped out entirely.

The clock is ticking for the shops, who must navigate this complex web of regulations and secure medical personnel and licenses before the deadline. The threat of widespread closures looms large, with the future of Thailand’s cannabis market now hanging in the balance.

Related Articles

The ripple effect could extend far beyond businesses, as patients and users will now be forced to obtain a certified prescription for access. With the government tightening control, this crackdown signals a move towards more regulated distribution and oversight, leaving many wondering how the industry will survive the upcoming shake-up.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet

3 minutes ago
Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial Thailand News

Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial

10 minutes ago
Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation Crime News

Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation

15 minutes ago
Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn Bangkok News

Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn

20 minutes ago
Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents Crime News

Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents

1 hour ago
Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway Thailand News

Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway

1 hour ago
Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes Phuket News

Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes

2 hours ago
Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp Bangkok News

Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp

2 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half&#8217; travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo Thailand News

‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo

2 hours ago
Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported South Thailand News

Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported

2 hours ago
Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss Thailand News

Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss

2 hours ago
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch Pattaya News

Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

2 hours ago
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal Thailand News

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

2 hours ago
Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri Crime News

Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

3 hours ago
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

3 hours ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

3 hours ago
India&#8217;s growth to boost Southeast Asia&#8217;s aviation market Business News

India’s growth to boost Southeast Asia’s aviation market

3 hours ago
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch Thailand News

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

4 hours ago
China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom Business News

China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom

4 hours ago
Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest Crime News

Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

5 hours ago
Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads Phuket News

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

5 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall Bangkok News

Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall

5 hours ago
Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video)

5 hours ago
CannabisCannabis NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
88 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x