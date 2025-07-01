Weed out competition: Thailand’s cannabis shops face crackdown

Thailand’s once-thriving cannabis industry is about to face its biggest shake-up yet, with new regulations that could see up to 12,000 cannabis flower shops shut down by the end of the year. The country’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) revealed a wave of stringent rules that could spell the end for many who have jumped on the green rush bandwagon.

DTAM Director General Dr Somruek Chungsaman announced the radical reforms yesterday, June 30. The new regulations will force cannabis sales to be overseen by certified medical professionals, and shops must now operate with stricter prescription guidelines, or face closure.

These upcoming rules will require prescriptions for cannabis to be signed off by qualified medical personnel from a range of fields, including general medicine, Thai traditional medicine, and even dentistry. And the red tape doesn’t stop there: prescriptions will need to include specific patient details like name, age, nationality, diagnosis, and must be registered with the doctor’s licence number, The Nation reported.

The changes will also place a heavy restriction on cannabis supply, limiting prescriptions to just a 30-day dose. While the original plan had 15 conditions listed for cannabis use, these have now been replaced with more specific medical guidelines, leaving retailers dependent on medical professionals for prescriptions.

At present, cannabis is legally prescribed for conditions like epilepsy, cancer treatment-related nausea, neuropathic pain, and muscle spasticity. Thai taditional medicine has a broader range, covering headaches, nausea, appetite loss, and cancer-related pain.

Dr Somruek was crystal clear on the need for compliance, warning that smoking cannabis in shops will be banned and sales will only be allowed with a verified prescription. Retailers must quickly adapt or face being wiped out entirely.

The clock is ticking for the shops, who must navigate this complex web of regulations and secure medical personnel and licenses before the deadline. The threat of widespread closures looms large, with the future of Thailand’s cannabis market now hanging in the balance.

The ripple effect could extend far beyond businesses, as patients and users will now be forced to obtain a certified prescription for access. With the government tightening control, this crackdown signals a move towards more regulated distribution and oversight, leaving many wondering how the industry will survive the upcoming shake-up.