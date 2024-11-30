Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety

Published: 10:42, 30 November 2024
Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Australian Ambassador to Thailand Angela McDonald visited Phuket on Thursday, November 28, to engage in discussions with Vice Governor Ronnarong Thipsiri. The meeting focused on strengthening economic, political, and safety ties between Australia and Phuket, underscoring the importance of maintaining robust bilateral relations.

During the meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Governor’s Reception Room, McDonald, along with key officials, explored cooperative strategies involving both Australian and local government entities. The discussions particularly concentrated on enhancing tourist safety and fortifying people-to-people connections between Thailand and Australia.

The ambassador expressed her appreciation to Phuket officials for their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists. An official report highlighted that over 600,000 Australian tourists have travelled to Thailand this year, with Phuket being a preferred destination for many. McDonald commended the collaboration between local agencies and Australia, which she noted had significantly facilitated their efforts.

“Phuket’s proactive measures have greatly contributed to making our work easier. Thank you for prioritising the safety and experience of visitors.”

Vice Governor Ronnarong emphasised Phuket’s dedication to providing a safe and positive experience for all tourists. He noted that Australian visitors are among the top five international groups frequenting Phuket and reassured the province’s commitment to protecting both residents and tourists.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Sinlert Sukhum underscored the importance of adhering to local traffic laws to ensure the safety of tourists, particularly those renting vehicles. He stressed the necessity of proper licencing, helmet usage, obeying speed limits, and avoiding drinking and driving.

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

The meeting also touched on disaster preparedness, as Sopon Thongsai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, shared updates on the deployment of two tsunami warning buoys in the Andaman Sea and Indian Ocean. This initiative aims to enhance regional disaster response capabilities by providing timely evacuation warnings and bolstering public confidence in the province’s safety measures.

The visit concluded with both parties expressing optimism about ongoing collaboration to enhance Phuket’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for Australian tourists. McDonald also took the opportunity to meet with members of the Australian community in Phuket at Soho Pool Club to discuss tourism and business prospects.

Additionally, alongside Phuket Australian Consul-General Kirsten Fletcher, McDonald donated a smart TV to a school through the Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation, further strengthening the bonds between the two communities, reported Phuket News.

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

