Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

Pattaya introduced new rule assigning specific umbrella colours to beach chair operators, saying the move will improve orderliness and create a more attractive seaside view for visitors.

The mayor of Pattaya City, Porramate Ngampichate, shared the update on his official Facebook page yesterday, January 29, stating that umbrella colours and designs above beach chairs across the city would be standardised to enhance visual harmony along Pattaya’s coastline.

Under the new scheme, umbrellas are divided into three colour sets based on location: white-and-blue umbrellas for northern Pattaya beaches, white-and-green umbrellas for central Pattaya beaches, and white-and-purple umbrellas for southern Pattaya beaches.

A total of 5,880 umbrellas will be provided to beach chair operators citywide, with the rollout beginning at beaches in northern Pattaya.

Photos shared on the mayor’s Facebook page showed rows of white-and-blue umbrellas lining a northern Pattaya beaches. The umbrellas feature a concentric circle pattern, although the post did not clarify whether the green and purple versions would use the same design.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens praised the initiative, saying the umbrellas gave them a classic European seaside feel, similar to beach destinations along the French Riviera or the Italian coast.

Others, however, said they preferred open beaches where visitors can bring their own chairs or mats and enjoy the seaside freely. Some urged the Pattaya mayor to introduce a “no beach chair operators” day to return more public space to beachgoers.

Locals and beach chair operators responded by pointing out that Pattaya already enforces no-beach-chair days twice a month, a policy that has been in place for years. Some operators added that beaches are actually cleaner with organised chair operators and staff helping to maintain the area.

Beyond the umbrella debate, many netizens also used the comment section to raise broader concerns, including high food prices along the beachfront, dirty pavements, and the shortage of public toilets in popular beach areas.