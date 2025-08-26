Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 3.5 million meth tablets

Massive bust delivers blow to northern narcotics networks

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Picture courtesy of เชียงราย108 Facebook

Police, military, and administrative officials collaborated in Chiang Rai to dismantle a major drug trafficking gang, seizing 3.5 million methamphetamine tablets and 60 kilogrammes of crystal meth at a petrol station. The operation led to further asset seizures, including cash and properties.

On August 24, law enforcement agencies, including the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and regional police, conducted a special operation entitled NO Drugs NO Dealers. This resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of a truck used to transport drugs.

The incident took place from approximately 10.30pm to 11.30pm at a PT petrol station in Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai province, and continued on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road.

Police seized assets valued at approximately 27 million baht (US$832,820), including 1,734,000 baht (US$53,485) in cash, seven cars, 19 motorcycles, three plots of land with buildings, and gold ornaments. The three arrested individuals were identified as 47 year old Yai, 70 year old Sa-at, and 38 year old Thanathida, all from Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai province.

The seized items included 35 sacks of methamphetamine, totalling approximately 3.5 million tablets, and five sacks of crystal meth, weighing around 60 kilogrammes. A white Isuzu pickup truck, bearing the registration YK 3499 Chiang Mai, was used for transportation, while a white Isuzu Mu-X with registration 5ขท 9796 Bangkok was used for route surveillance.

The operation was a joint effort by Region 5 police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, military units, and the Royal Thai Police. It aimed to investigate a significant drug trafficking network according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board’s directive 414/2568.

Picture courtesy of เชียงราย108 Facebook

The operation expanded on a case from July 11, 2024, involving the seizure of 3.2 million methamphetamine tablets by border patrol police from this network linked to the ethnic Muser group.

Led by Wira Muanchada and a key figure known as Colonel Chaga, the network has been evading capture and operating in the Golden Triangle region, using agricultural products to conceal drugs in a pickup truck with a metal frame.

May be an image of 2 people

A second vehicle was used to scout and report on any checkpoints set up by law enforcement, as the network transported drugs from the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai border to customers in central Thailand.

On August 24, the joint task force stationed in Wiang Pa Pao district identified Yai driving a white Isuzu pickup laden with agricultural produce, heading towards the central area. Sa-at and Thanathida followed in a white Isuzu Mu-X, scouting the route.

May be an image of motorcycle and text

The task force intercepted Yai at the petrol station, while Sa-at and Thanathida were apprehended at the Pang Ngiu checkpoint. A thorough search at Wiang Pa Pao Police Station revealed 35 sacks of methamphetamine, each containing 100,000 tablets, and five sacks of crystal meth, each weighing 12 kilogrammes, hidden beneath agricultural goods in the pickup truck, reported KhaoSod.

The suspects confessed to acquiring the drugs from the Phrao to Wiang Pa Pao area in Chiang Rai, intending to deliver them to Pathum Thani province. They were subsequently charged under relevant laws.

May be an image of money and text

