Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison

The Chinese weapon suspect, Mingchen Sun, was rushed to the hospital last night, May 11, after reportedly suffering seizures and severe exhaustion following a four-day hunger strike while being detained at Pattaya Remand Prison.

The 31 year old suspect has been in custody since his arrest in Chon Buri on May 8 after a car crash in Sattahip district led police to uncover a large cache of military-grade weapons and explosives at a luxury residence in the province.

Officers from Na Jomtien Police Station initially discovered a firearm and ammunition inside Mingchen’s vehicle following the crash. The discovery prompted a further search of his home, where investigators reportedly found an arsenal including M16 rifles and several C4 explosives.

During interrogation, Mingchen claimed that he had purchased the weapons online as part of a suicide plan linked to depression. Investigators said they were not convinced by his explanation and continued examining the source and intended use of the weapons.

Subsequent investigations reportedly uncovered links to at least five Thai nationals and military personnel allegedly connected to the weapons network.

According to police, a Thai man identified as Jamrong facilitated financial transactions in the weapons trade. A Pattaya shooting instructor named Kachain helped source firearms through two Royal Thai Navy officers identified as Watcharin and Pathomphon. Pathomphon has denied the allegations.

Investigators also discovered that one firearm found in Mingchen’s possession was legally registered to a Thai police officer identified as Bandit.

Authorities are additionally investigating allegations that Mingchen paid local administrative officials in Chiang Mai to obtain a certificate of alien registration, commonly known as a Thai pink card. Reports stated that at least three officials were allegedly connected to the suspected bribery arrangement.

While the wider investigation continues, Mingchen has remained in detention at Pattaya Remand Prison. During his detention, the suspect consumed only water and refused all food. Officers also stated that he appeared to be under significant stress throughout the detention period.

His condition reportedly deteriorated after several days without eating, leading to severe seizures and exhaustion on the night of May 11.

Mingchen was transferred to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for urgent treatment. Medical staff administered intravenous fluids and placed him under close observation. He was expected to remain hospitalised for approximately one day before being returned to custody.

More than 10 officers from Bang Lamung Police Station were deployed to the hospital to maintain security and prevent any possible escape attempt during his treatment.