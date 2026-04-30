Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 10:02 AM
244 1 minute read
Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A Swedish man was arrested yesterday, April 29, for stealing data from a hotel in Pattaya and using it in a scam that caused losses exceeding 100,000 baht among 35 victims.

The hotel in Pattaya reported the case to Cyber Police, stating that several guests were targeted by fraudulent messages sent to them via email with a fake hotel domain. Investigators identified the suspect as 42 year old Swedish national Mikael Tony Christian. Several Thai media outlets also reported that he holds Finnish citizenship.

Police said Christian has expertise in information technology and has lived in Thailand with his Thai wife for over eight years. His wife was employed at the hotel involved in the case.

Investigators found that Christian accessed the hotel’s backend system using his wife’s login credentials. He then collected contact details of both Thai and foreign guests.

Then, the Swedish man created a fake hotel website and email accounts to contact victims. He claimed they had damaged hotel property during their stay and requested compensation payments.

Swedish steals hotel data and scam guests in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

Some victims transferred money as requested. Cyber Police reported that more than 35 victims were affected, with total losses exceeding 100,000 baht.

Following the investigation and evidence provided by the hotel, officers searched a property in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, where Christian was arrested. Police seized a computer, a hard disk, a mobile phone, and 22 additional items as evidence.

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Officers have not disclosed the legal charges filed against the suspect and have not confirmed whether his wife was involved in the operation.

Police urged anyone who previously visited Pattaya and believes they may have been affected by the hotel scam in Pattaya to contact the Cyber Police and provide information.

Swedish arrested in hotel scam in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

The agency also stated during a press briefing yesterday that online fraud accounts for around 50 to 60% of scam cases in Thailand.

Officials added that they had cracked down on multiple mule accounts, even if criminal groups try to avoid detection by using cardless ATM withdrawals.

They also identified Pattaya, along with eastern Thai provinces, as key areas where foreign suspects operating similar scams are believed to be located.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 10:02 AM
244 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.