Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation

A Swedish man was arrested yesterday, April 29, for stealing data from a hotel in Pattaya and using it in a scam that caused losses exceeding 100,000 baht among 35 victims.

The hotel in Pattaya reported the case to Cyber Police, stating that several guests were targeted by fraudulent messages sent to them via email with a fake hotel domain. Investigators identified the suspect as 42 year old Swedish national Mikael Tony Christian. Several Thai media outlets also reported that he holds Finnish citizenship.

Police said Christian has expertise in information technology and has lived in Thailand with his Thai wife for over eight years. His wife was employed at the hotel involved in the case.

Investigators found that Christian accessed the hotel’s backend system using his wife’s login credentials. He then collected contact details of both Thai and foreign guests.

Then, the Swedish man created a fake hotel website and email accounts to contact victims. He claimed they had damaged hotel property during their stay and requested compensation payments.

Some victims transferred money as requested. Cyber Police reported that more than 35 victims were affected, with total losses exceeding 100,000 baht.

Following the investigation and evidence provided by the hotel, officers searched a property in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, where Christian was arrested. Police seized a computer, a hard disk, a mobile phone, and 22 additional items as evidence.

Officers have not disclosed the legal charges filed against the suspect and have not confirmed whether his wife was involved in the operation.

Police urged anyone who previously visited Pattaya and believes they may have been affected by the hotel scam in Pattaya to contact the Cyber Police and provide information.

The agency also stated during a press briefing yesterday that online fraud accounts for around 50 to 60% of scam cases in Thailand.

Officials added that they had cracked down on multiple mule accounts, even if criminal groups try to avoid detection by using cardless ATM withdrawals.

They also identified Pattaya, along with eastern Thai provinces, as key areas where foreign suspects operating similar scams are believed to be located.