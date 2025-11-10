Cambodian senator and daughter hit with asset seizure in scam connection

Police raided 36 locations in Bangkok and the eastern province of Trat, seizing assets worth more than 400 million baht owned by a Cambodian senator and his daughter in connection with a call centre scam and money laundering.

In July, cyber police officers raided the luxury home of Cambodian businesswoman Phu Cherlin, daughter of Kok An, owner of the Crown Casino Resort. Kok An and his family were reportedly involved in the scam gang and money laundering activities.

Following the search at the luxury Bangkok residence, officers extended the operation, raiding five additional locations in Bangkok and two more in Sa Kaeo province. Assets valued at over 1 billion baht were seized, but the suspects had already disappeared.

Investigations later revealed financial connections between Kok An’s family and Cambodian senator Ly Yong Phat, also known as Phat Suphapha.

The 67 year old Cambodian businessman, owner of the large Cambodian company LYP Group, was found to have benefited from call centre scam and online gambling operations. His daughter was discovered holding multiple assets in Thailand, which appeared to be used for money laundering.

Following these findings, police raided 36 targets, including five in Bangkok and 31 in Trat province. They seized and froze four condominium units in two luxury buildings, each valued between 40 to 120 million baht, located in Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

A Mercedes-Benz G400 worth over 12 million baht and a Toyota Alphard were also seized, along with land deeds in Trat province and 88.2 million baht in bank accounts. The total value of assets seized exceeded 400 million baht.

Evidence uncovered during the raids led police to issue arrest warrants for five suspects, including Ly Yong Phat, his 37 year old close associate Chokchai Suphapa, and three Chinese nationals.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering as part of a criminal conspiracy. However, all five had already fled the country.

Reports from ThaiRath stated that Ly Yong Phat had his Thai citizenship revoked due to links with fraud networks. He has also been sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control for involvement in human trafficking and cyber scams, considered a threat to national security and public order.