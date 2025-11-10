Cambodian senator and daughter hit with asset seizure in scam connection

Luxury condos, cars and millions frozen as suspects flee abroad

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2025, 11:50 AM
320 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Police raided 36 locations in Bangkok and the eastern province of Trat, seizing assets worth more than 400 million baht owned by a Cambodian senator and his daughter in connection with a call centre scam and money laundering.

In July, cyber police officers raided the luxury home of Cambodian businesswoman Phu Cherlin, daughter of Kok An, owner of the Crown Casino Resort. Kok An and his family were reportedly involved in the scam gang and money laundering activities.

Following the search at the luxury Bangkok residence, officers extended the operation, raiding five additional locations in Bangkok and two more in Sa Kaeo province. Assets valued at over 1 billion baht were seized, but the suspects had already disappeared.

Investigations later revealed financial connections between Kok An’s family and Cambodian senator Ly Yong Phat, also known as Phat Suphapha.

The 67 year old Cambodian businessman, owner of the large Cambodian company LYP Group, was found to have benefited from call centre scam and online gambling operations. His daughter was discovered holding multiple assets in Thailand, which appeared to be used for money laundering.

Thai police seize assets from Cambodian senator and daughter
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Following these findings, police raided 36 targets, including five in Bangkok and 31 in Trat province. They seized and froze four condominium units in two luxury buildings, each valued between 40 to 120 million baht, located in Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

A Mercedes-Benz G400 worth over 12 million baht and a Toyota Alphard were also seized, along with land deeds in Trat province and 88.2 million baht in bank accounts. The total value of assets seized exceeded 400 million baht.

Cambodian senator and family in connection with scan gang and money laudering
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Evidence uncovered during the raids led police to issue arrest warrants for five suspects, including Ly Yong Phat, his 37 year old close associate Chokchai Suphapa, and three Chinese nationals.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering as part of a criminal conspiracy. However, all five had already fled the country.

Reports from ThaiRath stated that Ly Yong Phat had his Thai citizenship revoked due to links with fraud networks. He has also been sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control for involvement in human trafficking and cyber scams, considered a threat to national security and public order.

Cambodian scam and money laundering operation
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2025, 11:50 AM
320 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.