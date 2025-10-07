Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

Investigator filed divorce and adultery case before tragic shooting in family home

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
86 1 minute read
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger
Police at the scene of the incident | Photo via KhaoSod

A police inspector reportedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at their home in Nonthaburi, after allegedly discovering she was having an affair.

The incident occurred at around 4pm yesterday, October 6, at a three-storey townhouse in Bang Kruai district. Officers from Bang Kruai Police Station arrived at the scene with forensic experts, a medical examiner from the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Police found two bodies seated on a sofa on the ground floor. The victims were identified as 32 year old Police Captain Wongsatorn Tangtang, an investigator at Talat Phlu Police Station, and his 30 year old wife, Rattathapat.

Wongsatorn had a single gunshot wound to the right temple, and a 9mm pistol was found resting on his chest with his right hand still gripping it. Rattathapat was shot in the left temple, with the bullet exiting through the right side of her head and continuing through the window, striking an electrical pole outside.

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Investigators revealed the couple had rented the home for about two years. Rattathapat had been living there with her grandmother and two young relatives. After Wongsatorn reportedly discovered his wife’s infidelity, he filed lawsuits for both adultery and divorce.

KhaoSod reported that Rattathapat later sent her grandmother and the children back to their home province as she feared for their safety amid ongoing tensions between the pair.

Police stated the case appears to be related to an ongoing domestic dispute between the couple. Investigators are continuing to review evidence to confirm the circumstances of the shooting.

Related Articles

The bodies were sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy. Relatives of both victims have been informed. According to police, the woman’s family reported that the couple had a history of frequent arguments.

Latest Thailand News
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

34 seconds ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

16 minutes ago
Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

39 minutes ago
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

45 minutes ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

46 minutes ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

1 hour ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

1 hour ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

2 hours ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

2 hours ago
Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

18 hours ago
Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police

18 hours ago
Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

19 hours ago
Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes

20 hours ago
Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison

20 hours ago
Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis

20 hours ago
Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun

21 hours ago
Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi

21 hours ago
One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi

21 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge

22 hours ago
Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father | Thaiger Thailand News

Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father

22 hours ago
3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation

22 hours ago
Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected | Thaiger Thailand News

Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected

22 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
86 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.