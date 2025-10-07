Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

A police inspector reportedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at their home in Nonthaburi, after allegedly discovering she was having an affair.

The incident occurred at around 4pm yesterday, October 6, at a three-storey townhouse in Bang Kruai district. Officers from Bang Kruai Police Station arrived at the scene with forensic experts, a medical examiner from the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Police found two bodies seated on a sofa on the ground floor. The victims were identified as 32 year old Police Captain Wongsatorn Tangtang, an investigator at Talat Phlu Police Station, and his 30 year old wife, Rattathapat.

Wongsatorn had a single gunshot wound to the right temple, and a 9mm pistol was found resting on his chest with his right hand still gripping it. Rattathapat was shot in the left temple, with the bullet exiting through the right side of her head and continuing through the window, striking an electrical pole outside.

Investigators revealed the couple had rented the home for about two years. Rattathapat had been living there with her grandmother and two young relatives. After Wongsatorn reportedly discovered his wife’s infidelity, he filed lawsuits for both adultery and divorce.

KhaoSod reported that Rattathapat later sent her grandmother and the children back to their home province as she feared for their safety amid ongoing tensions between the pair.

Police stated the case appears to be related to an ongoing domestic dispute between the couple. Investigators are continuing to review evidence to confirm the circumstances of the shooting.

The bodies were sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy. Relatives of both victims have been informed. According to police, the woman’s family reported that the couple had a history of frequent arguments.