Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

A former shooting athlete killed his wife and their daughter at a house in Bangkok today, October 21, before taking his own life. A mental issue after the death of his father was suspected to be the motive for the murder-suicide.

Bangkok Noi Police Station officers were alerted to three deaths at 9.10am today and visited the incident scene, a four-storey house in the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok. Investigating officers, forensic teams, and a doctor from Siriraj Hospital, together with rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were also dispatched.

At the scene, officers found three bodies in the third-floor living room. The daughter, a nine year old girl named Kanyakorn, was found lying on her back in cartoon-patterned pyjamas. She was shot once in the left cheek with a 9mm handgun.

Nearby, her mother, 42 year old Sirirak, was found lying face down with a gunshot wound to the head. The third body was Sirirak’s husband and the father of the girl, 39 year old Kanathorn. He had a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm pistol was found next to his body.

A housemaid told police she worked at the house only in the morning and left in the evening. She said Kanathorn lived there with his wife and their daughter after his father, a retired police colonel, passed away on September 26.

According to the maid, Kanathorn had been stressed and unable to sleep for several days, possibly due to grief over his father’s death. She said she left the house at around 11pm the previous night and noticed nothing unusual.

Neighbours said they knew the late retired police officer and his wife, describing them as friendly. However, they said the ex-shooting athlete was a quiet man who rarely spoke to anyone, easily angered, and disliked loud noises. They added that they occasionally heard gunshots from inside the house in the past.

Police revealed with Matichon that Kanathorn had visited Bangkok Noi Police Station on Sunday, October 19, to report three missing guns. However, after filing the report, he left without signing the document and without explaining why.

All three bodies were reportedly sent to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy, while police continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting.