Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

Suspect fled after incidents across two districts; believed to be under the influence

Ryan Turner5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Photo via KhaoSod

Police in Phatthalung are searching for a man believed to be under the influence of drugs after a series of incidents involving property damage and the theft of a motorbike.

The incident occurred earlier today, October 7. A man, approximately 30 years old, was first seen riding a red Honda Wave 110 motorcycle through Pa Phayom district, where he allegedly damaged roadside shops. Witnesses described erratic behaviour and said he was shirtless while riding on the Asia Highway.

Later, the same man arrived at the Lanna Waterside boxing camp in Khao Chieak, Mueang Phatthalung district. Boxing trainer, 45 year old Kraitawat Nusuwan, told police he was organising a birthday event for a student and had left his black-and-green Honda motorcycle parked outside with the key in the ignition. The vehicle was later reported missing.

CCTV footage of the motorcycle theft | Photo via KhaoSod

CCTV footage showed the suspect arriving on the red motorcycle, switching vehicles, and leaving the area. Kraitawat and his students attempted to locate the man and reported the incident to Mueang Phatthalung Police Station.

Police recovered the red motorcycle nearby. A knife, tobacco, betel leaves, and pandan leaves were found under the seat and collected as evidence.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was the same individual involved in earlier reports in Pa Phayom district. Officers later spotted him near the Phatthalung bus terminal intersection and attempted to make an arrest, but the suspect rode against traffic and evaded capture.

KhaoSod reported that police are continuing their investigation and say the suspect will face legal action once apprehended.

Screenshot footage of the suspect driving erratically on the highway | Photo via KhaoSod

In related news, police in Ratchaburi arrested a man for repeatedly stealing medical equipment from Ban Kong Sub-district Hospital in Photharam district. The suspect, who is reported to be a drug user, told officers he needed money to care for his bedridden father.

The thefts were discovered when a hospital maid found medical supplies scattered on the floor of a storage room. The room is normally kept in order for emergency use, prompting staff to raise concerns.

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles.