3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

Thais call for tougher action on foreign suspects to prvent future incidents

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
57 2 minutes read
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Three Japanese men face a fine for sexually harassing a Thai hairdresser in Pattaya on Saturday, October 19, by lifting her skirt. The Thai online community called for harsher penalties to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The owner of K.K Hairstyles @ Pattaya Barbers & Salon in Pattaya, 33 year old Kanokkarn, shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media to publicise the Japanese nationals for their inappropriate behaviour.

The video showed three Japanese men talking and laughing at Kanokkarn before two of them lifted her skirt while she was cutting the hair of their friend. The incident prompted Kanokkarn to hand the evidence to the Mueang Pattaya Police Station to seek legal action against the men.

Police officers yesterday, October 21, arrived at a hotel on Pattaya Second Road, where the Japanese nationals were staying. The three were escorted to the police station for questioning. Several Thai journalists waited for the foreigners, but they refused to speak to the media.

According to a report by Daily News, officers had to spend some time persuading the Japanese suspects to talk. They eventually spoke to the police, saying they wanted to meet the victim and apologise to her. They also gave a wai gesture as a sign of remorse, but refused to provide further details about the incident.

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

The group was charged under Section 388 of the Criminal Law for committing an act that offends public morality by exposing one’s body or performing an indecent act in public. The offence carries a maximum fine of 5,000 bah, although the exact fine imposed on the trio has not been disclosed.

Police arranged a meeting between the Japanese men and the victim, so that the men could apologise in person. Kanokkarn forgave the three foreigners, saying that she could see how remorseful they were and did not want the situation to escalate.

Related Articles
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

In an interview with the media, Kanokkarn said that Thai people love Japanese tourists as most of them are good and respectful. However, the actions of these three men were disrespectful to Thai women and to their host country. She hopes that no one else will treat Thai women this way.

The incident continues to spark widespread criticism online. Many urged officials to consider stronger punishments and stricter measures to prevent similar behaviour in the future.

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Latest Thailand News
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

9 seconds ago
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

3 minutes ago
Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears

18 minutes ago
LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025 | Thaiger Finance

LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025

24 minutes ago
Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims

28 minutes ago
Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

16 hours ago
Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

16 hours ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

16 hours ago
Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

17 hours ago
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

17 hours ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

17 hours ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

18 hours ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

18 hours ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

19 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

20 hours ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

20 hours ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

20 hours ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

22 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

22 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

23 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

23 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

23 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
57 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.