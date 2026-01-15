Thailand News|Massive crane collapse in Korat trains claims dozens of lives,Thailand sees strong tourist numbers in early 2026, Thailand’s night markets shine in global rankings

Today we’ll be giving you an update on the horrifying crane collapse that claimed dozens of lives yesterday, the United States is officially halting visa processing for Thai applicants in less than a week, and a little later we’ll try to brighten your day with news about tourism numbers, exotic wildlife, and Thailand’s thriving night markets.

A construction crane working on the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed rail project toppled onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province, killing at least 32 people and injuring many more. The carriage struck by the crane caught fire, trapping passengers inside and complicating rescue efforts. Italian-Thai Development, the main contractor, issued a statement expressing sorrow and said it would take responsibility for compensation and care. Search and rescue crews paused operations while safety experts assessed the unstable wreckage. Authorities have set up a family support centre and are investigating what led to the collapse. In the meantime, blood donation drives are currently operating at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital as well as other locations at shopping centers in Korat.

The United States government has announced it will suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of Thailand among 75 countries starting 21 January, as part of a review of screening procedures. The move is aimed at enforcing public-charge rules more strictly, meaning applicants likely to depend on government support may be denied. This pause has no defined end date and involves reevaluating how health, financial stability and language skills factor into eligibility. While exceptions will be rare, the policy affects long-term relocation pathways rather than short-term tourism or non-immigrant visas. The change forms part of broader adjustments to the US immigration vetting system.

Officials from 18 nations met in Bangkok on 13 January to discuss stepped-up cooperation against human trafficking and cyber scam operations. Thai authorities introduced a new data-sharing platform called SHIELD designed to improve how information on trafficking and related cybercrime is collected and shared internationally. Delegates exchanged updates on efforts to combat call-centre scam gangs and forced criminality affecting victims around the world. Representatives from places including South Korea, China and the United States participated in the event. The meeting is intended to bolster joint action and build stronger international law-enforcement ties.

Tensions flared on a Bangkok bus after a female passenger openly criticised the driver for long delays stuck in heavy traffic. Her remarks sparked an argument involving other commuters, leading to a heated confrontation before authorities intervened. The incident brought attention to mounting frustrations among passengers during peak congestion times. Witnesses described raised voices and pushing before the situation was calmed. No serious injuries were reported, but the clash drew local media interest.

A candidate from the People’s Party has filed a lawsuit against a Thai woman accusing her of fabricating a vote-buying scenario during the election campaign. The plaintiff alleges the woman staged a video to imply illegal election practices, harming the candidate’s reputation. Authorities say the case centres on defamation and misuse of social media. Legal proceedings are now underway, and both sides are preparing evidence. The lawsuit could set a precedent for similar online election disputes.

Thailand welcomed over 1.1 million inbound travellers in the first 11 days of 2026, generating significant revenue for the tourism sector. Chinese tourists topped the list of visitors, with other key source markets including Russia, Malaysia, India and South Korea. Although arrivals were slightly lower than the same period last year, officials said the diversity of markets and continuous interest show tourism remains buoyant. The increase is reflected in higher weekly entries from some countries, particularly South Korea. With further efforts to boost airline capacity and seasonal peaks ahead, expectations are positive for continued gains.

A Longman’s beaked whale was discovered washed up on a Thai shoreline, marking a notable first sighting for the species in the country. Marine experts were called to examine and document the cetacean before conducting a careful recovery. This deep-sea species rarely appears close to land, making the find unusual and of interest to scientists. Authorities are studying the animal to determine its health and possible reasons it stranded. The event has drawn attention from the conservation community and local onlookers alike.

Three Thai night markets have earned three spots in a global top-ten list of celebrated night markets, emphasising the country’s vibrant street-life culture. The Thai markets that made the list are Chatuchak Weekend Market – named the world’s best for 2026 – followed by Jodd Fairs Night Market in third place and Chiang Rai Night Market in eighth.The rankings reflect a mix of culinary offerings, local crafts and lively atmospheres that draw both locals and visitors. Markets recognised in the list span various regions, each with unique characteristics and must-try experiences. Tourism experts say these markets help boost Thailand’s profile as a top travel destination. The distinction is expected to further attract market-hunting travellers.





