Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani

Police arrested a Myanmar woman for her involvement in running an illegal online gambling operation in Thailand.

The arrest, carried out by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Crime Suppression Division (CSD), occurred near a construction site in Pathum Thani province.

Nin, who came to Thailand in 2023 for work, was recruited by a labour broker who convinced her to open a bank account, claiming it was essential for her employment. Little did she know, this account would be used to launder money for an online gambling ring.

Investigations revealed that over 3 million baht flowed through Nin’s account, which was used for online gambling transactions.

The gambling operation was linked to a network of bank accounts opened by foreigners, prompting police to issue arrest warrants for 20 people involved in the scheme. Most of those individuals have already been apprehended.

Following a thorough investigation, officers tracked Nin to a construction site in Khlong Si, Pathum Thani, where she was arrested, reported The Phuket News.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet, Commander of the CIB, and Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the CSD. They were joined by Police Colonel Phattharawut Onchuai, Superintendent of CSD 5, and other key officers.

In similar news, police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) arrested a group involved in smuggling mule accounts across the Thai-Cambodian border. The arrests were made near the border in Khlong Yai subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, on February 16.

The operation, led by Major General Athip Phongsiwapai, followed an investigation that uncovered a network recruiting individuals through social media to open bank accounts for illegal activities.

Participants were offered between 3,000 to 5,000 baht per account and instructed to travel to Rong Kluea Market in Sa Kaeo province for facial verification.

Undercover agents posing as mule account operators discovered that the suspects were offering 20,000 baht to individuals willing to open five accounts. The arrests come as part of ongoing efforts to tackle illegal financial activities linked to cross-border crime.