Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 29, 2026, 5:47 PM
50 2 minutes read
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

A Pattaya app-based motorcycle taxi rider took to social media to condemn two Russian women for refusing to pay an additional fare for travelling together, but many netizens disagreed with him and instead condemned the rider for breaking traffic laws by carrying two passengers on a single motorcycle.

The rider, whose identity has not been disclosed, shared a video online showing him confronting the two foreign passengers, who were reported to be Russian nationals. In the clip, the rider was heard complaining about the situation and said:

“Look at these two women. They travelled together but paid only for one person.”

In the video, the two women were seen walking away while the rider continued filming them. One of the women later turned back and asked him, “What do you want from me? You want more?”

She then pulled a 20-baht banknote from her bag and handed it to the rider. However, he refused to take the money and instead shouted vulgarities at her.

According to information shared online, the two Russian women booked the journey via a ride-hailing application, which displayed the transport fare as 31 baht for the trip.

Thai taxi driver and 2 Russians argue over transport fare
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

Public reaction to the video was divided. Some netizens sided with the Thai rider, arguing that the fare shown on the application was intended for only one passenger.

Related Articles

They said the women should have paid 62 baht if they were travelling together. Several motorcycle taxi riders in Pattaya commented that they frequently encounter similar situations, particularly involving Russian tourists.

However, many online users criticised the rider, stating that he should not have allowed two passengers to ride together in the first place, as doing so violates both traffic regulations and ride-hailing application rules.

Thai taxi rider demand additional fare for shared ride sparking controversy
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

Others suggested the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding and language barrier. They pointed out that the Russian woman appeared willing to pay extra when she took money from her bag, but the situation escalated due to poor communication.

In response to the backlash, the rider later released another video addressing the criticism. He admitted that his English communication skills were limited but claimed he used a translation application to explain to the women that travelling together would require paying double.

Thai netizens divides over additional fare for shared taxi ride
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

According to the rider, the correct fare should have been 62 baht, though he said he only requested 60 baht. He claimed the women paid him 40 baht upon arrival and walked away when he asked for an additional 20 baht. He also alleged that the woman only agreed to pay more after he began filming, but by then he was too angry to accept the money.

The rider further claimed that it is widely known among public transport operators in Pattaya that some foreign tourists, particularly Russians, attempt to avoid paying full fares.

He admitted that carrying two passengers violated traffic laws but asked netizens not to criticise him too harshly, stating that he charged extra to cover vehicle depreciation during the service.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

4 seconds ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

29 minutes ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

1 hour ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

1 hour ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

2 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

3 hours ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

3 hours ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

4 hours ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

4 hours ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

4 hours ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

5 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

6 hours ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

7 hours ago
BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules | Thaiger Thailand News

BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules

7 hours ago
Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

7 hours ago
Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket

8 hours ago
Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment

8 hours ago
Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel

8 hours ago
Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

9 hours ago
Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car

1 day ago
Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker | Thaiger Technology News

Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

1 day ago
Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 29, 2026, 5:47 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.