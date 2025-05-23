New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park

Researchers found 3 new plants in the Isaan province of Loei

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 23, 2025
New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Researchers from Chulalongkorn University have identified three previously unknown plant species during a survey at Phu Kradueng National Park in the northeastern province of Loei.

The team, with support from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), focused on spore-bearing plants, including ferns, collecting specimens along the park’s trails.

The survey resulted in the collection of 288 pteridophyte samples. Among these, three species—Selaginella sp., Asplenium sp., and Oleandra sp.—were identified as potentially new to science and may be entered into global botanical records.

Additionally, three species were recorded in Loei for the first time: Cunningham’s lady-fern (Athyrium cumingianum), medicinal spikemoss (Selaginella involvens), and Tectaria simonsii, a halberd fern yet to receive a common name.

The team also discovered three species endemic to the region: Siam spleenwort (Asplenium siamense), streamwood fern (Dryopteris rheophila), and Dumrong’s stag’s tongue fern (Elaphoglossum dumrongii).

These findings underscore the rich biodiversity of Phu Kradueng, an ASEAN Heritage Park, and its conservation significance, as noted by Prapaporn Jadprajong from the research team. She highlighted Phu Kradueng’s distinctive sandstone peaks as an ideal habitat for ferns and similar plants, describing the park as one of Thailand’s premier locations for their natural propagation, reported Bangkok Post.

Jadprajong also pointed out the delicate nature of these plants, which flourish in the cool, moist environments vulnerable to disturbance.

In similar news, researchers in South Thailand have discovered a rare new tree species deep within the wetlands of Surat Thani province.

Named “Tharathum,” combining the Thai words for water and tree, it was found near the flood-prone Tapi River in Khian Sa district. This significant botanical breakthrough was led by Dr Chatthida Wiya, a plant taxonomist from the Botanical Garden Organisation.

The discovery involved collaboration with Chiang Mai University, Kasetsart University, the DNP, and the Department of Agricultural Extension. Despite its recent identification, the species is already struggling to survive in its natural habitat.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 23, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

