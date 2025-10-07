British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

Photo via MGR Online

Officials from the Royal Volunteer Spirit under the 37th Military District paid a visit to a British explorer who played a crucial role in the Tham Luang Cave rescue mission in Chiang Rai, following his recent hospitalisation with pneumonia.

The Commander of the 37th Military District, Major General Chakkrawit Seneeworayut, and the Director of the Royal Volunteer Spirit represented the delegation visiting the explorer, Vernon Harry Unsworth, who resides in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.

Unsworth was the first explorer to survey the Tham Luang Cave. He had been exploring the cave for more than six years and played a vital role during the 2018 rescue operation of 12 young football players from the Mu Pa Academy.

With his expertise and experience in cave exploration, Unsworth provided essential information to Thai authorities and international rescue teams, guiding them through the cave’s complex internal structure.

The British explorer also coordinated with foreign cave experts, contributing significantly to the successful rescue of all 12 boys.

Unsworth was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and is currently being treated in the internal medicine ward at Mae Chan Hospital in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district. His condition has improved, and he is now able to communicate normally.

British Chiang Rai cave explorer in hospital
Photo via MGR Online

However, doctors continue to monitor his condition closely and have advised him to remain in hospital until he has fully recovered.

During the visit, Unsworth expressed his gratitude to the visiting officials for their care, encouragement, and attention.

The Tham Luang Cave rescue mission went on to inspire numerous books, documentaries, and Ron Howard’s acclaimed film Thirteen Lives. The dramatic operation also drew an influx of tourists to explore the cave and sparked worldwide admiration for the bravery of both the young footballers and the rescue teams involved.

British explorer in Tham Luang rescue mission battles pneumonia
Photo via MGR Online

Tragically, in 2023, one of the 12 boys, Duangpetch “Dom” Promthep, was found dead in his accommodation in England while undergoing football training. He reportedly collapsed in the bathroom and struck his head on the floor. Despite first aid and CPR efforts, he could not be resuscitated.

Investigators later concluded that the boy had taken his own life. Reports indicated that he had declined treatment for mental health issues prior to the incident.

British Tham Luang Cave explorer in Chiang Rai hospital due to pneumonia
Photo via MGR Online

