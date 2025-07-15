Seaside squat: Iranian beach bum begs for baht in Pattaya

Pattaya locals raised the alarm over an Iranian man living rough along the city’s famous beach, pushing a supermarket trolley full of belongings and allegedly begging tourists for cash.

The man, later identified as an Iranian national, had become a familiar face along Pattaya Beach, often seen wandering barefoot and wheeling a cart believed to have been swiped from a Big C. Residents say he frequently approaches beachgoers for money, behaviour that has left many feeling uncomfortable.

“We understand the issue is complex,” one resident said, “but allowing this situation to persist does not reflect well on Pattaya. There needs to be a clear and humane plan in place.”

Following mounting complaints, Chon Buri Immigration swooped in yesterday, July 14. Under orders from Police Colonel Nattaphong Khositsuriyamanee, officers tracked the man down and questioned him on the promenade.

Officials confirmed the Iranian held a valid tourist visa and had not committed any criminal offence. He told officers he was simply living a “minimalist lifestyle” and didn’t realise that setting up camp on the beach or asking for handouts might breach immigration conditions or upset public order.

He was formally warned and told to pack up his makeshift beach camp or risk having his visa revoked.

Immigration stressed that while Thailand remains open to tourists from all nations, those staying in the kingdom must respect local laws and social norms.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident involving Iranian nationals, two men were arrested in Phuket for allegedly stealing a pair of trainers from a second-hand shoe shop in Patong.

CCTV captured the duo trying on several pairs before legging it with some grey Adidas kicks with red stripes. They made their getaway on a Honda Click, but their freedom was short-lived. Officers from Patong Police Station soon caught up with them.

The price tag on the stolen shoes was not disclosed.