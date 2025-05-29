Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

A Dane who vanished in Thailand has been confirmed dead, two months after his baffling disappearance sparked a desperate search led by his family and expats.

The body of Jakob Jensen has been found in Bangkok, bringing a heartbreaking end to a mystery that gripped both Thailand and Denmark.

The 41 year old, who went missing in March 2025, was confirmed to have died in police custody just days after he was last seen. His identity remained unknown until now, as loved ones and volunteers worked tirelessly to uncover the truth.

He was arrested on the evening of Wednesday, March 26, after police were called to Rod Fai Sai Gaw Road in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district, where he was reportedly acting erratically in traffic, shouting suicidal threats and behaving aggressively.

Police, unaware of his medical history, suspected drug use. Rescue workers treated a cut on his arm before taking him to Phra Khanong Police Station, where he was held as an unidentified foreigner.

The Dane was placed in a single holding cell but was later found unresponsive. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead around 9.30pm.

His remains were transferred to Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, where they stayed while efforts continued to establish his identity and notify his next of kin.

Jakob had arrived in Thailand on February 2 and spent time in the south of the country. Friends reported that his mental health deteriorated, possibly due to missed medication and cannabis use.

He left Ranong on March 21 and reached Bangkok a day later, where he was filmed by a bystander in a distressed state. He was picked up twice by police from Lumphini Police Station. During the second incident, he was taken to Somdet Chaopraya Hospital’s psychiatric emergency ward but released again.

Tragically, the Danish tourist was carrying no official ID when arrested for the final time. His black cabin bag has not been found.

Bangkok Immigration Police later confirmed his visa had expired and he was classed as an overstayer. His mobile phone activity stopped after he left Ranong.

The grim discovery was only made thanks to relentless efforts by his sister, Anne Jensen, and ScandAsia, who chased down leads, interviewed officials and tracked down witnesses.

The family has now been formally notified.