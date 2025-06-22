Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute

Bright Choomanee
Sunday, June 22, 2025
A 42 year old man was found deceased in his bedroom in Mueang district, Samut Prakan province, after reportedly not leaving his room for two days following an argument with his wife.

Police from the Mueang Samut Prakan station, together with forensic officers and rescue personnel, were alerted to the incident today, June 22.

The deceased, identified as Supakit, was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition on the bed of the two-storey townhouse. A gunshot wound was visible on his temple, and a revolver was found at the scene, with bullets and casings still in the cylinder.

His 37 year old wife recounted a recent argument over food, which led to their sleeping in separate rooms. Concerned about his absence, she climbed a utility pole to peer into the room, discovering his lifeless body.

She expressed her shock, noting that, “Usually, after we argue, it’s resolved quickly, and we talk again. The gun used was his, a pen gun. He typically goes to work every day, but I noticed something was off when I saw his car parked on June 20.” She explained that their child had knocked on the door on June 20, hoping for a ride, but received no response.

“The last argument was on June 19 around 9pm, after which he went into the room. Shortly after, I heard a noise from inside, thinking he might have thrown a can,” she added.

Police documented the scene and took photographs as evidence before handing over Supakit’s body to the foundation for transfer to the forensic institute for an autopsy, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
