Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
90 1 minute read
Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A violent street fight between motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya’s Soi Diana left one man with severe stab wounds after an argument over a minor traffic accident spiralled out of control. The brutal attack, captured on CCTV, saw two young drivers ambush and stab a fellow rider in a shocking act of road rage.

The drama began when 37 year old Rewat Saechua accidentally collided with another vehicle while riding his motorcycle taxi.

The driver of the civilian vehicle chose not to press charges and continued on his way. However, shortly after, a young man in a motorcycle taxi uniform aggressively confronted Rewat, demanding, “Why did you hit and run?”

Unwilling to escalate the situation, Rewat left and met up with his friend Kak, another motorcycle taxi driver. But as they made their way through Soi Buakhao 15, two revenge-driven assailants—later identified as 17 year old Naw and 20 year old Supachok—tracked them down, blocked their path, and launched a brutal attack.

Related Articles

Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing | News by Thaiger

As the confrontation turned violent, Naw pulled out a knife and slashed Rewat multiple times, inflicting deep wounds to his left arm and face.

The victim suffered a six-stitch gash to his arm and a gruesome 15-stitch wound on his cheek before being rushed to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment.

Pattaya police launched an immediate investigation, using CCTV footage to identify and arrest Naw and Supachok.

During questioning, Naw confessed to stabbing Rewat, claiming he and his friend pursued him after the earlier collision to “settle the matter.”

Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing | News by Thaiger

Both suspects are now facing serious charges, including severe assault and violating the Knife Act. Police have vowed to pursue full legal action against them, warning that such violent behaviour will not be tolerated, reported Pattaya Mail.

The incident has sparked concern over escalating violence among Pattaya’s motorcycle taxi drivers, with local officials urging stricter enforcement to prevent further reckless disputes from turning deadly.

Latest Thailand News
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip Thailand News

Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

1 minute ago
Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives Thailand News

Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

10 minutes ago
Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle Phuket News

Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

17 minutes ago
Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

26 minutes ago
Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing Pattaya News

Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing

33 minutes ago
Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse Thailand News

Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse

39 minutes ago
Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani Crime News

Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

45 minutes ago
Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket Phuket News

Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket

49 minutes ago
Man accused of assaulting friend’s sister in Nakhon Sawan Crime News

Man accused of assaulting friend’s sister in Nakhon Sawan

59 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video) Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video)

1 hour ago
From pink to takeoff: Pattaya’s bus link to Bangkok takes off Pattaya News

From pink to takeoff: Pattaya’s bus link to Bangkok takes off

1 hour ago
Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht Thailand News

Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht

1 hour ago
Bangkok’s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns

2 hours ago
Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate Thailand News

Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate

2 hours ago
From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand Pattaya News

From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung Thailand News

Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung

2 hours ago
Bangkok ranked world’s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot Bangkok News

Bangkok ranked world’s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot

2 hours ago
Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist Phuket News

Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist

2 hours ago
Police bust gang smuggling Chinese nationals into Bangkok Bangkok News

Police bust gang smuggling Chinese nationals into Bangkok

3 hours ago
2 Phuket police spark debate after using force against foreign tourist Phuket News

2 Phuket police spark debate after using force against foreign tourist

3 hours ago
Suspects arrested after shooting two Myanmar nationals in Thailand Crime News

Suspects arrested after shooting two Myanmar nationals in Thailand

3 hours ago
Irishwoman nabbed in Norway with £1 million worth of Thai cannabis Thailand News

Irishwoman nabbed in Norway with £1 million worth of Thai cannabis

3 hours ago
Foreign driver attempts to stab Thai motorcyclist after Phuket crash Phuket News

Foreign driver attempts to stab Thai motorcyclist after Phuket crash

3 hours ago
Tourism boom drives residential-led hospitality investments in Phuket Phuket Travel

Tourism boom drives residential-led hospitality investments in Phuket

4 hours ago
Teen stabs peer in marijuana-fueled paranoia at Rangsit condo Crime News

Teen stabs peer in marijuana-fueled paranoia at Rangsit condo

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
90 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

17 minutes ago
Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

26 minutes ago
Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse

Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse

39 minutes ago
Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

45 minutes ago