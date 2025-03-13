Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing

A violent street fight between motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya’s Soi Diana left one man with severe stab wounds after an argument over a minor traffic accident spiralled out of control. The brutal attack, captured on CCTV, saw two young drivers ambush and stab a fellow rider in a shocking act of road rage.

The drama began when 37 year old Rewat Saechua accidentally collided with another vehicle while riding his motorcycle taxi.

The driver of the civilian vehicle chose not to press charges and continued on his way. However, shortly after, a young man in a motorcycle taxi uniform aggressively confronted Rewat, demanding, “Why did you hit and run?”

Unwilling to escalate the situation, Rewat left and met up with his friend Kak, another motorcycle taxi driver. But as they made their way through Soi Buakhao 15, two revenge-driven assailants—later identified as 17 year old Naw and 20 year old Supachok—tracked them down, blocked their path, and launched a brutal attack.

As the confrontation turned violent, Naw pulled out a knife and slashed Rewat multiple times, inflicting deep wounds to his left arm and face.

The victim suffered a six-stitch gash to his arm and a gruesome 15-stitch wound on his cheek before being rushed to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment.

Pattaya police launched an immediate investigation, using CCTV footage to identify and arrest Naw and Supachok.

During questioning, Naw confessed to stabbing Rewat, claiming he and his friend pursued him after the earlier collision to “settle the matter.”

Both suspects are now facing serious charges, including severe assault and violating the Knife Act. Police have vowed to pursue full legal action against them, warning that such violent behaviour will not be tolerated, reported Pattaya Mail.

The incident has sparked concern over escalating violence among Pattaya’s motorcycle taxi drivers, with local officials urging stricter enforcement to prevent further reckless disputes from turning deadly.