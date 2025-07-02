Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute

Workplace rivalry turns violent as tempers flare over dispute

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
67 1 minute read
Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 69 year old motorcycle taxi driver was assaulted by a colleague from the same service after being accused of stealing customers. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred yesterday, July 1, at the Chan Chao motorcycle stand on Bang Saen Beach Road, Saen Suk, Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

The footage shows the elderly woman being slapped and kicked to the ground by her colleague, referred to as Keng, who continued to attack her by squeezing her neck and slapping her face. As a result, the woman sustained serious injuries.

The victim, identified as Ampai, explained that before the altercation, a group of students approached the stand. She asked who needed a ride, and two students from the back of the group raised their hands.

She then proceeded to transport those two students. Upon her return, she was confronted by Keng, who accused her of taking customers he believed should have been his. Ampai clarified that the first student did not signal for a ride, while the two she transported did.

Following the incident, Ampai filed a complaint at the Saen Suk Police Station to pursue legal action against Keng for causing injuries to her face and body, reported KhaoSod.

A fellow motorcycle taxi driver disclosed that Keng has been a source of tension at the stand for some time, often intimidating colleagues and claiming to be fearless because he is a volunteer. The driver expressed a desire for police intervention, as Keng’s behaviour has long been a cause of distress among the group.

In similar news, a 61 year old man sustained serious injuries following a violent altercation with a younger man, estimated to be around 30 years old, in Chanthaburi province.

Related Articles

The incident unfolded on June 29 in front of a market along Phakdi Ramphai Canal Road in Mueang district. Witnesses reported that the younger man was shouting and arguing with the older individual while being held back by another person.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years Thailand News

Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years

18 seconds ago
Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute Pattaya News

Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute

10 minutes ago
Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme Business News

Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme

18 minutes ago
Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour Thailand News

Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour

26 minutes ago
Phuket boosts security with 98 million baht &#8216;Phuket Eye&#8217; expansion Phuket News

Phuket boosts security with 98 million baht ‘Phuket Eye’ expansion

41 minutes ago
Drunk Thai driver faces extra charge for punching police at Bangkok station Bangkok News

Drunk Thai driver faces extra charge for punching police at Bangkok station

54 minutes ago
Pattaya paint rage: Worker batters delivery lad over smudged lines Pattaya News

Pattaya paint rage: Worker batters delivery lad over smudged lines

1 hour ago
DLT warns against counterfeit licence plates sold on social media Bangkok News

DLT warns against counterfeit licence plates sold on social media

1 hour ago
Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession Crime News

Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession

1 hour ago
Thailand eyes alcohol law reform to boost tourism and safety Thailand News

Thailand eyes alcohol law reform to boost tourism and safety

1 hour ago
Wild weather alert: Thailand provinces brace for deluge Thailand Weather Updates

Wild weather alert: Thailand provinces brace for deluge

2 hours ago
Splash &#8216;n&#8217; grab: Floods wreak havoc as Pattaya bikes washed away Pattaya News

Splash ‘n’ grab: Floods wreak havoc as Pattaya bikes washed away

2 hours ago
Barking mad: Boy rescued after being raised by dogs in drug den Thailand News

Barking mad: Boy rescued after being raised by dogs in drug den

2 hours ago
Bangkok minimum wage hits 400 baht: Boost for 700,000 workers Bangkok News

Bangkok minimum wage hits 400 baht: Boost for 700,000 workers

17 hours ago
Helicopter tail number sparks lottery frenzy in Udon Thani Thailand News

Helicopter tail number sparks lottery frenzy in Udon Thani

17 hours ago
Hungry bear shocks diners at restaurant in Khao Yai National Park Thailand News

Hungry bear shocks diners at restaurant in Khao Yai National Park

17 hours ago
15 Chinese arrested in northern Thailand luxury home raid for scam Thailand News

15 Chinese arrested in northern Thailand luxury home raid for scam

17 hours ago
Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri Road deaths

Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri

18 hours ago
Bangkok Airways takes off with green fuel to slash carbon emissions Thailand News

Bangkok Airways takes off with green fuel to slash carbon emissions

18 hours ago
Thai cannabis prescriptions standardised, symptoms list clarified Cannabis News

Thai cannabis prescriptions standardised, symptoms list clarified

18 hours ago
Elderly man injured in Chanthaburi market altercation Crime News

Elderly man injured in Chanthaburi market altercation

18 hours ago
Thai man sells ‘floating durian’ for 300,000 baht at fruit festival auction Thailand News

Thai man sells ‘floating durian’ for 300,000 baht at fruit festival auction

18 hours ago
Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers

18 hours ago
Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts Thailand News

Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts

18 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet

18 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x