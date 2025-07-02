Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute

A 69 year old motorcycle taxi driver was assaulted by a colleague from the same service after being accused of stealing customers. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred yesterday, July 1, at the Chan Chao motorcycle stand on Bang Saen Beach Road, Saen Suk, Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

The footage shows the elderly woman being slapped and kicked to the ground by her colleague, referred to as Keng, who continued to attack her by squeezing her neck and slapping her face. As a result, the woman sustained serious injuries.

The victim, identified as Ampai, explained that before the altercation, a group of students approached the stand. She asked who needed a ride, and two students from the back of the group raised their hands.

She then proceeded to transport those two students. Upon her return, she was confronted by Keng, who accused her of taking customers he believed should have been his. Ampai clarified that the first student did not signal for a ride, while the two she transported did.

Following the incident, Ampai filed a complaint at the Saen Suk Police Station to pursue legal action against Keng for causing injuries to her face and body, reported KhaoSod.

A fellow motorcycle taxi driver disclosed that Keng has been a source of tension at the stand for some time, often intimidating colleagues and claiming to be fearless because he is a volunteer. The driver expressed a desire for police intervention, as Keng’s behaviour has long been a cause of distress among the group.

