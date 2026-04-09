American rider dies after collision with cement truck in Pattaya

A cement truck crash killed an American motorcyclist on Sukhumvit Road in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, yesterday, April 8, with investigations regarding the cause of the collision still ongoing.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Pattaya Foundation responded to the incident in the afternoon at Thep Prasit Intersection. At the scene, a Yamaha Fino motorcycle was found overturned in the middle lane next to a cement mixer truck.

The foreign rider, later identified as the 69 year old American national Gillbert, was trapped beneath the truck. Rescuers removed Gillbert and found he sustained serious injuries, including a broken left leg and severe facial wounds. First aid was administered before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The truck driver, 39 year old Prawit, gave a statement to Mueang Pattaya Police Station. He said he had completed a cement delivery and was returning to his company in Laem Chabang, Chon Buri.

Prawit stated that he made a left turn at the entrance of Soi Thep Prasit to continue along Sukhumvit Road when he felt the collision. After stopping the vehicle, he checked and found he had struck the motorcyclist.

Police told STV Pattaya that further questioning and a review of CCTV footage will be conducted to determine the cause of the crash and establish responsibility before proceeding with legal action.

Another fatal crash was reported on Phattanakarn Road in Pattaya on April 5m involving a female Japanese SUV driver and a male Thai motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was hospitalised in critical condition and later died.

The Japanese driver told police that the motorcyclist was travelling at high speed and collided with the side of her vehicle as he turned from an alley onto the main road.

On April 2, an American man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

The female Thai driver stated that she was driving to an airport to drop off her boyfriend when the American man cut off her vehicle. There was no report on whether the incident scene was a zebra crossing or not.