American rider dies after collision with cement truck in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 10:34 AM
213 1 minute read
American rider dies after collision with cement truck in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Workpoint News

A cement truck crash killed an American motorcyclist on Sukhumvit Road in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, yesterday, April 8, with investigations regarding the cause of the collision still ongoing.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Pattaya Foundation responded to the incident in the afternoon at Thep Prasit Intersection. At the scene, a Yamaha Fino motorcycle was found overturned in the middle lane next to a cement mixer truck.

The foreign rider, later identified as the 69 year old American national Gillbert, was trapped beneath the truck. Rescuers removed Gillbert and found he sustained serious injuries, including a broken left leg and severe facial wounds. First aid was administered before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The truck driver, 39 year old Prawit, gave a statement to Mueang Pattaya Police Station. He said he had completed a cement delivery and was returning to his company in Laem Chabang, Chon Buri.

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

Prawit stated that he made a left turn at the entrance of Soi Thep Prasit to continue along Sukhumvit Road when he felt the collision. After stopping the vehicle, he checked and found he had struck the motorcyclist.

Police told STV Pattaya that further questioning and a review of CCTV footage will be conducted to determine the cause of the crash and establish responsibility before proceeding with legal action.

Another fatal crash was reported on Phattanakarn Road in Pattaya on April 5m involving a female Japanese SUV driver and a male Thai motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was hospitalised in critical condition and later died.

Related Articles
American man dies on Pattaya road
Photo via Matichon

The Japanese driver told police that the motorcyclist was travelling at high speed and collided with the side of her vehicle as he turned from an alley onto the main road.

On April 2, an American man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

The female Thai driver stated that she was driving to an airport to drop off her boyfriend when the American man cut off her vehicle. There was no report on whether the incident scene was a zebra crossing or not.

Latest Thailand News
Wild gaur killed while crossing road near Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild gaur killed while crossing road near Khao Yai

23 seconds ago
Foreign man in Pattaya accused of forcing monkey to drink alcohol and smoke | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man in Pattaya accused of forcing monkey to drink alcohol and smoke

24 minutes ago
Indian tourists lose US$900 in Pattaya exchange scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists lose US$900 in Pattaya exchange scam

52 minutes ago
American rider dies after collision with cement truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

American rider dies after collision with cement truck in Pattaya

1 hour ago
PM thanks public for furl saving during energy crisis | Thaiger Politics News

PM thanks public for furl saving during energy crisis

2 hours ago
Thailand diesel price drops 2.14 baht from April 9 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand diesel price drops 2.14 baht from April 9

18 hours ago
Bangchak oil tanker reaches Thailand after Hormuz passage | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangchak oil tanker reaches Thailand after Hormuz passage

18 hours ago
Former hospital worker arrested for embezzling 23 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Former hospital worker arrested for embezzling 23 million baht

19 hours ago
Charging power bank blamed for Nakhon Ratchasima condo fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Charging power bank blamed for Nakhon Ratchasima condo fire

19 hours ago
Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone

20 hours ago
Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water

20 hours ago
Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket

21 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s most wanted drug suspect arrested in South Korea after attempted fake death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s most wanted drug suspect arrested in South Korea after attempted fake death

21 hours ago
US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions | Thaiger South Thailand News

US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions

22 hours ago
2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath

22 hours ago
Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers

22 hours ago
Koh Chang ferry operators raise fares as diesel climbs | Thaiger Transport News

Koh Chang ferry operators raise fares as diesel climbs

1 day ago
Ostrich on the loose runs along Chon Buri motorway | Thaiger Thailand News

Ostrich on the loose runs along Chon Buri motorway

1 day ago
Thai driver, undocumented Chinese man arrested in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver, undocumented Chinese man arrested in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2026] | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2026]

1 day ago
Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom

1 day ago
Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel

1 day ago
Thai airlines announce route suspensions after fuel price surge | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines announce route suspensions after fuel price surge

2 days ago
Thai man escapes after shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man escapes after shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 10:34 AM
213 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.