Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 17, 2026, 2:58 PM
161 1 minute read
Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A 48 year old Chinese man died in a Pattaya motorcycle accident yesterday, April 16, after losing control of his motorbike and being run over by a six-wheel water truck.

Police were called at around 12pm to a road near a school in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, where a truck had collided with a motorcycle.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station and rescue workers arrived to find a damaged white Honda motorbike at the scene.

The rider, identified as Yang Wang, was found trapped near the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A white six-wheel water truck was parked about 10 metres away, with traces of blood found on the rear right wheel.

A Chinese man died in a Pattaya motorcycle accident after losing control and falling under a six-wheel water truck.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Police found a damaged mobile phone mounted on the front of the motorcycle. Officers also recovered the victim’s passport and cash in both yuan and baht from his belongings.

The truck driver, 70 year old Prayong, told police he was delivering water when he saw the motorcycle swerving.

He said the rider appeared to be looking down at something near the handlebars before losing control and falling under the truck. He tried to brake but was unable to stop in time.

Related Articles
A Chinese man died in a Pattaya motorcycle accident after losing control and falling under a six-wheel water truck.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Police believe the victim may have been checking GPS directions on his phone while riding, causing him to lose control and fall beneath the truck. Officers said they will review CCTV footage in the area to confirm the cause of the accident.

Siam Chon News reported that CCTV footage near the scene shows the rider slowing down and looking at his phone shortly before losing control, at the same moment the truck was passing.

Elsewhere, a Thai pickup driver hit and killed a Chinese man while the victim was crossing a road in Rayong. Rescuers provided CPR to the victim and later rushed him to a hospital, but the foreigner later succumbed to his injuries.

Latest Thailand News
Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do

14 minutes ago
Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya

42 minutes ago
Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search | Thaiger South Thailand News

Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search

1 hour ago
2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim&#8217;s neck | Thaiger Thailand News

2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim’s neck

2 hours ago
British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin | Thaiger Thailand News

British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin

3 hours ago
Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road

5 hours ago
Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events

5 hours ago
OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here&#8217;s what you need to know | Thaiger Technology News

OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here’s what you need to know

5 hours ago
Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe

5 hours ago
1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views | Thaiger Events

1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views

6 hours ago
British man apologises after drifting car near Songkran event | Thaiger South Thailand News

British man apologises after drifting car near Songkran event

6 hours ago
Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl

6 hours ago
Bangkok tuk tuk driver tries to overcharge influencer during Songkran, faces legal action | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk tuk driver tries to overcharge influencer during Songkran, faces legal action

6 hours ago
Songkran finished but Pattaya is still going — Here is the full Wan Lai 2026 schedule | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Songkran finished but Pattaya is still going — Here is the full Wan Lai 2026 schedule

22 hours ago
Chinese woman stages her own kidnapping to extort money from father | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese woman stages her own kidnapping to extort money from father

23 hours ago
4 Pattaya taxi riders and bar guards arrested for attacking 2 foreigners | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Pattaya taxi riders and bar guards arrested for attacking 2 foreigners

1 day ago
2 Frenchmen arrested for assault on Thai motorcyclist in Phuket Songkran celebrations | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Frenchmen arrested for assault on Thai motorcyclist in Phuket Songkran celebrations

1 day ago
Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran

1 day ago
Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay | Thaiger Thailand News

Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay

1 day ago
Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post

1 day ago
Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building | Thaiger Thailand News

Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building

1 day ago
Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran

1 day ago
Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran

1 day ago
Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 17, 2026, 2:58 PM
161 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.