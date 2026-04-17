Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya

A 48 year old Chinese man died in a Pattaya motorcycle accident yesterday, April 16, after losing control of his motorbike and being run over by a six-wheel water truck.

Police were called at around 12pm to a road near a school in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, where a truck had collided with a motorcycle.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station and rescue workers arrived to find a damaged white Honda motorbike at the scene.

The rider, identified as Yang Wang, was found trapped near the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A white six-wheel water truck was parked about 10 metres away, with traces of blood found on the rear right wheel.

Police found a damaged mobile phone mounted on the front of the motorcycle. Officers also recovered the victim’s passport and cash in both yuan and baht from his belongings.

The truck driver, 70 year old Prayong, told police he was delivering water when he saw the motorcycle swerving.

He said the rider appeared to be looking down at something near the handlebars before losing control and falling under the truck. He tried to brake but was unable to stop in time.

Police believe the victim may have been checking GPS directions on his phone while riding, causing him to lose control and fall beneath the truck. Officers said they will review CCTV footage in the area to confirm the cause of the accident.

Siam Chon News reported that CCTV footage near the scene shows the rider slowing down and looking at his phone shortly before losing control, at the same moment the truck was passing.

Elsewhere, a Thai pickup driver hit and killed a Chinese man while the victim was crossing a road in Rayong. Rescuers provided CPR to the victim and later rushed him to a hospital, but the foreigner later succumbed to his injuries.