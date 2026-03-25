Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 2:27 PM
311 2 minutes read
Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Instagram: @minaisbest and @clashmmacom

A Czech influencer and MMA fighter died on March 17 after her scooter was hit by a lorry on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, while she was on her way to a Muay Thai training session in Thailand.

The woman was identified as 23 year old Dominika Elischerova, who was known online as Mina. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash
Photo via Instagram: @minaisbest

A teammate, Samir Margina, said he witnessed the crash and later spoke about her condition. He told CNN Prima that her heart had stopped several times and that she had been put into a coma.

“Mina’s heart has failed three times, now for the fourth time,” he said, adding that she was in “really bad shape” and asking people to pray. He said he arrived first and claimed he offered money and pressured staff to do their best.

The Sun reported that he later criticised the hospital’s response, alleging medics laughed as they tried to save her life.

After her death, Margina posted a tribute on Instagram thanking her for the beautiful experiences and shared a photo of himself holding her hand.

Another friend, influencer Adelka Soukupova, also posted a message in which she wrote, “Goodbye, sister. You will always be my older sister, who I could confide in at any time. I love you.”

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A spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs told local media that Elischerova died despite immediate efforts to help her, and before further treatment could be carried out.

Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash
Photo via Instagram: @minaisbest

With around 387,000 followers on Instagram, Elischerova documented her life and training in Thailand for a large online audience and had previously appeared on the Czech MMA television programme Clash of the Stars.

A tribute posted on Instagram by Clash MMA announced her death and described her as part of its community. The post said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Dominika has sadly lost her final battle in hospital… We are extremely sorry for this. This is ripping our hearts.”

It added, “Our wrestler, presenter, friend and above all, part of our family has passed away. We hope you’re looking down on us and continue to watch over us. Your laugh, positive energy and fight will never be forgotten. You were and always will be great.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CLASH MMA (@clashmmacom)


Similarly, a 23 year old British man died at a hospital in Bangkok after suffering severe injuries in a motorcycle crash on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, and spending nearly three weeks in critical condition.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 2:27 PM
311 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.