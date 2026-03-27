Family of 3 killed in crash on roadworks in Nakhon Pathom

A family of three were killed in a crash on Phetchakasem Road in Nakhon Pathom early yesterday, March 26, with relatives alleging the road was under repair without sufficient warning lights.

Officers from Sam Phran Police Station were alerted to the incident at about 3am and went to the scene with rescuers from the Ala Nukroh Nakhon Pathom Foundation. Police said the road was undergoing repairs and sections of the surface were removed for renovations.

ThaiRath reported that a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck was badly damaged at the construction site. Vegetables being carried in the back of the vehicle were found scattered across the road.

Three people were trapped inside the wreckage, including the 48 year old driver Nopparat Sawangwongwai, his 46 year old wife Sujitta Orrachon, and their 18 year old son Ekkasit Sawangwongwai.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, and their bodies were transferred to Nakhon Pathom Hospital for autopsies.

Nopparat’s father later arrived after being notified by police. He told officers that Nopparat and his family had been travelling to deliver vegetables to a market in Kathum Ban district, Pathum Thani.

He said the couple also had a daughter, who lives separately in Bangkok, and were not travelling with the family at the time.

In an interview with Channel 7, the father said he believed a lack of street lighting and warning lights at the roadworks contributed to the fatal crash.

He said he saw only a small light on the backhoe parked at the site when he arrived. While traffic cones were in place, he said no warning lights were installed.

He called for the relevant departments to take responsibility and investigate the case, saying the accident was caused by the reckless road repair.

ThaiRath reported that police collected evidence at the scene and planned to review available CCTV footage from the road and nearby areas to determine the cause of the crash. The construction company responsible for the road repairs is expected to be summoned for questioning about warning lights and signage.