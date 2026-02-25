Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill

Published: February 25, 2026, 9:25 AM
A Thai man claimed he accidentally rammed his pickup into a motorcycle of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and killed the victims on a road in Samut Prakan, but the CCTV footage contradicted his account.

Officers from Bang Sao Thong Police Station and rescuers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation attended the scene on Theparak Road in Bang Sao Thong district at about 10pm last night, February 23, to take the victims’ bodies to the hospital.

The victims were identified as 39 year old Panripa Sukreep and 44 year old Wichate Thapchan. Panripa’s body was found on the road, while Wichate’s body was trapped under a white Isuzu pickup. Their purple Honda motorcycle was found severely damaged. Rescuers had to lift the pickup to remove Wichate’s body.

The pickup driver was identified as 35 year old Kritsada. He initially told police he drove out of his home to buy food when another motorcycle cut in front of him. He said he was startled and swerved to avoid a collision, then struck the couple by accident.

Panripa’s younger sister and her boyfriend later arrived at the scene. The sister shouted that Kritsada was Panripa’s ex-boyfriend and said the crash was deliberate.

The sister told police Kritsada had continued to harass his ex-girlfriend after their break-up. She said he had previously driven his pickup into Panripa and Wichate, but they avoided injury and did not take legal action. The sister said the couple had been travelling home to see their children when they were hit.

ThaiRath reported that Panripa and Wichate had been in a relationship for more than 10 years and had two children together. The report said Wichate was arrested and imprisoned for two years, during which Panripa began a relationship with Kritsada.

According to the report, Panripa experienced physical abuse during the relationship with Kritsada. She reportedly ended things roughly three to four months ago and resumed her relationship with Wichate after he was released from prison.

Police said CCTV footage contradicted Kritsada’s initial statement. Officers said the video showed him waiting at the entrance of the couple’s condominium, then following as they rode out and crashing into them.

Officers also said Kritsada tested positive for drugs. Despite CCTV evidence, he continued to deny any intent and maintained it was an accident.

During questioning, Kritsada later admitted he intended to drive his pickup into the motorcycle but said he did not intend to kill the pair.

Police initially charged him with reckless driving, causing death and drug use. Further charges are being considered.

