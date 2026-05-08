Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 9:53 AM
196 1 minute read
Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign woman died and a man was seriously injured after a head-on motorcycle crash involving a van on Patak Road in Karon, Phuket, at around 8pm on Wednesday, May 6.

Footage of the incident circulated on Thai social media yesterday, May 7. The crash occurred on a curve near the Holiday Inn hotel in Karon district.

The video showed a foreign couple riding a motorcycle at high speed before losing control on the bend, crossing into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming van.

The female passenger was thrown into the air and landed at the roadside. The male rider was also thrown from the motorcycle and fell onto the road.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the foreign woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man sustained serious injuries. Their identities and the man’s current condition have not been disclosed.

Head-on crash kills foreign woman in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Following the incident, comments on social media criticised the behaviour of some foreign tourists riding motorcycles in Phuket. Some locals said tourists use public roads for riding practice or high-speed driving.

Others alleged that some foreign riders lack sufficient riding skills but continue to rent motorcycles. Concerns were also raised about dangerous driving and speeding.

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Some users criticised vehicle rental operators, accusing them of prioritising profit over the safety of tourists and residents.

Several commenters expressed sympathy for the van driver, noting the potential burden of legal proceedings despite claims the driver was not at fault.

Foreigner killed in Phuket road accident
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

This Phuket motorcycle crash follows several similar incidents reported on the island this year. In January, a Turkish motorcyclist died after colliding with two vans on Patak Road. The rider reportedly turned into a small alley while the vans were approaching.

In the same month, another foreign man died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a guardrail in Kathu district.

In March, a foreign woman was involved in a fatal crash in Chalong when a pickup struck a Thai motorcyclist. A Ukrainian man was among those injured, and in April his condition was reported as severe, requiring urgent blood donation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 9:53 AM
196 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.